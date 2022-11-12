NFL Week 10: Cowboys vs Packers predictions, Picks and odds | Dallas is favorite in Green Bay

Sunday’s Clash between these two old foes is a critical game for both teams but for very different reasons. With Green Bay fighting to save their season and Dallas fighting to cement it, this one is going to be intense.

Packers vs Cowboys: A tale of two teams

If there is one thing that’s clear heading in to this one, it’s that Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are in desperate need of a win right here and now. Green Bay has lost each of its last 5 games and is currently sitting on a woeful record of 3-6 in the NFC North. With playoff hopes fading fast and growing calls for Rodgers to be dropped to the bench in favor of Jordan Love, this is perhaps more about saving face at this point than anything else. Meanwhile the Cowboys will visit Lambeau Field standing on the opposite side of the spectrum. With a record of 6-2, Dallas and their star QB Dak Prescott are one of the best in the league at the moment and fighting to keep pace with the Eagles who are No. 1 in the NFC East. Truth be told, this is going to be a very complicated game for the Packers and their misfiring signal caller, but it’s certainly not one they can’t win.

Packers vs Cowboys: The Prediction

With the way the Packers have been playing of late, plus the fact that Aaron Rodgers threw 3 interceptions last week against the slightly better than awful Detroit Lions, it’s difficult to envision anything other than a Cowboys win in this one. On the other hand, Lambeau Field has proven itself to be a Fortress on many occasions and with their backs against the wall, expect both the fans and the team to be more intense than ever. Ultimately, we believe this game is going to be a lot closer than most people think, but the reality is that the Packers have way too many problems to be trusted at this point. With that said, we’ve got the Cowboys for the win on 28-24.

Packers vs Cowboys: The Odds

As we said, the Packers have their backs against the walls in this one and their playing against a Cowboys team which is not playing around at the moment. As you can imagine that’s reflected in the odds. Let’s take a look:

Green Bay Packers Dallas Cowboys Spread +4.5 (-107) -4 (-110) Money Line Odds +180 -200

Where the overall points are concerned, we’ve got 42.5. Remember to check in with us as we bring you all you need to know ahead of the big game!