NFL Week 1: Top plays from Packers-Vikings, Giants-Titans, more

Week 1 of the NFL continues Sunday with an action-packed slate, featuring a must-see NFC North Matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

Here are the top plays from Sunday’s action.

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Jefferson strikes again

Kirk Cousins ​​hit Justin Jefferson for a 36-yard touchdown, his second of the day.

Vikings start strong

Cousins ​​connected with Jefferson on a five-yard opening drive touchdown.

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans (4:25 p.m. ET, FOX)

Giants tie it up

Daniel Jones hit Sterling Shepard for a 65-yard touchdown, tying the game at 13.

Saquon Barkley Sparks Giants

Barkley broke free for a 68-yard run, shortly followed by a four-yard touchdown run.

Titans force a turnover

The Titans halted New York’s second-quarter drive, as Jeffery Simmons strip-sacked Jones.

Titans Strike first

Ryan Tannehill connected with Dontrell Hilliard for an eight-yard touchdown on the team’s opening drive, giving the Titans a 7-0 lead.

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Chiefs take control

Patrick Mahomes connected with Jody Fortson to give the Chiefs a 30-7 lead.

Patrick Mahomes strikes again

Mahomes hit Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the team’s third touchdown and the running back’s second.

Cardinals get on the board

James Conner ran it in at the goal line to get the Cardinals on the board.

The first shovel pass of the year

Mahomes has his first shovel pass of the season, getting the ball out to Edwards-Helaire for the team’s second touchdown of the day.

Chiefs out to early lead

Mahomes hooked up with Travis Kelce for the Chiefs’ first touchdown of the year.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Chargers respond

Justin Herbert hit Gerald Everett for an 18-yard score, putting the Chargers up 24-10.

Raiders get their first touchdown

Derek Carr hit Brandon Bolden for an 18-yard score to open the second half.

Chargers take a two-score lead

Herbert hit DeAndre Carter for a 23-yard touchdown, putting the Chargers up 17-3.

Chargers pick off Derek Carr

Up 10-3, Drue Tranquill intercepted Carr before the half.

Chicago Bears 19, San Francisco 49ers 10

Rain, rain, go away

The weather is already a concern in Chicago, as the field is all but drenched ahead of kickoff.

Stout front

It didn’t take long for the 49ers’ defense to get to the quarterback, as Samson Ebukam got the sack on Fields.

Deebo is in for six!

Deebo Samuel barrels for a six-yard touchdown run, putting the 49ers up 7-0.

Fields connects with Pettis

Dante Pettis receives a pass from Fields for a 51-yard touchdown, putting the Bears on the board.

Chicago takes the lead

Equanimeous St. Brown reels in an 18-yard pass from Fields for a touchdown after a 10-play, 83-yard drive.

Lance throws INT

Eddie Jackson intercepts an intended pass by Trey Lance.

Chicago extends lead

Khalil Herbert runs it in for a three-yard touchdown run, bringing the Bears lead to 19-10.

New Orleans Saints 27, Atlanta Falcons 26

Winston talks to Manning

Is there a more entertaining off-the-field quarterback than Jameis Winston? The Saints

QB sat down with Cooper Manning to talk all things New Orleans.

New Orleans strikes first

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill rushes 11 yards for the home team’s first score of the day after a five-play, 77-yard drive.

ATL takes a two-score lead

After a Cordarelle Patterson touchdown in the second quarter, Marcus Mariota scored his first touchdown as a Falcon on a two-yard run, putting Atlanta up 23-10 in the third quarter.

Washington Commanders 28, Jacksonville Jaguars 22

Family first

Carson Wentz is the new starter in Washington, and he checked in with his good-luck charms before the game.

First to Strike

The Commanders got into the end zone first after a 4-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to Curtis Samuel.

Wentz connects with Dotson

Dotson scores his first touchdown of his career on a seven-yard reception from Carson Wentz.

Robinson scores for Jags

James Robinson Rushes 11 yards, putting the Jags up eight in the fourth quarter.

Wentz makes it interesting

Carson Wentz connects with Tommy McLaurin for 49 yards to bring the Commanders within two points, but the two-point conversion isn’t successful.

Cleveland Browns 26, Carolina Panthers 24

He’s back

Baker Mayfield is back in Cleveland. This could get spicy.

Mayfield throws the pick

Grant Delpit intercepts a deep throw by Mayfield, on Carolina’s 38-yard line.

Browns get on the board

Kareem Hunt collected a pass from Jacoby Brissett for a one-yard touchdown.

Cleveland goes up by two scores

Hunt went for his second touchdown of the afternoon on a 24-yard rush, capping an eight-play, 78-yard drive.

Miles Garrett reintroduces himself to Mayfield

Baker dropped back to pass, Garrett was there, quickly, to reintroduce himself to his former QB.

Mayfield answers, scores against his old team

Mayfield brings the Panthers within a score with a seven-yard rush against his former squad.

Mayfield making it interesting!

Mayfield makes it interesting halfway through the fourth quarter after connecting with Robbie Anderson for a 765-yard touchdown pass, cutting Cleveland’s lead to 23-21.

Cade York wins it for Cleveland

Following a Panthers field goal, putting them up by three late in the fourth, Browns Rookie Cade York’s first game-winning field goal comes as the final play of the game for 58 yards. Browns win.

Philadelphia Eagles 38, Detroit Lions 35

Methodical march

The Lions scored first, thanks to a 1-yard run by Jamaal Williams to cap off a 9-play, 75-yard drive, taking up 4:45.

Philly is on the board

Jalen Hurts scores on a one-yard run after a 13-play 82-yard drive.

Sanders in for six!

Miles Sanders takes it in for a touchdown on a one-yard touchdown run, helping Philly gain control of the game in the second quarter, 14-7.

Pick-six for Philly!

Joining in on the Onslaught is James Bradberry, who intercepted a Goff pass and returned it 27 yards for a Philly score. The Eagles lead 21-7.

Detroit answers

The Lions’ D’Andre Swift scores on a seven-yard touchdown run, pulling them within a touchdown of Philly.

Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20, OT

Picked off!

Pittsburgh got on the board early when Minkah Fitzpatrick picked off Joe Burrow and scored.

Burrow fumbles!

Burrow didn’t watch his blind side and lost the ball as he wound up for a pass after getting hit by Cam Heyward.

Burrow with INT No. 2

Burrow continued his rough start as TJ Watt intercepts one of his intended passes. This is Cincy’s third turnover of the half.

Steelers score again

Mitchell Trubisky hit Najee Harris on a two-yard touchdown pass following Watt’s interception.

Burrow with his first TD pass of the season

Joe Burrow tosses a two-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd for Cincy’s first touchdown of the afternoon.

Pitt finally wins!

After a Marathon of an overtime and a collection of missed game-winning field goals, Pittsburgh seals the deal with a 53-yard field goal by Chris Boswell.

Indianapolis Colts 20, Houston Texans 20, OT

Matt Ryan throws an INT

Matt Ryan dropped back to pass and threw the ball right into the hands of Jerry Hughes.

Houston is on the board first

OJ Howard gets his first career touchdown reception on a 16-yard touchdown reception from Davis Mills.

Big play out of the half!

The Houston Texans hit a flea-flicker from Mills to Brandon Cooks for a 42-yard reception.

Matty Ryan knows it up!

Matt Ryan catches Michael Pittman Jr. on a 15-yard pass, tying the game at 20 with 1:54 remaining.

Miami Dolphins 20, New England Patriots 7

Mac Jones fumbles

The Miami Dolphins scored their first touchdown on a Mac Jones strip-six.

Waddle scores

Jaylen Waddle reels in a 42-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa for former Crimson Tide connection, pushing Miami up by 17 in the first half.

Patriots answer in the third

New England answered in the biggest way to begin the second half, capitalizing on a 15-play, 92-yard drive that took up the first 8:21 of the third quarter with a six-yard pass from Jones to Ty Montgomery.

Baltimore Ravens 24, New York Jets 10

Jackson scores first!

Devin Duvernay catches a pass from Lamar Jackson for a 25-yard touchdown and the first of the season.

Jackson is warming up!

The Jackson-Duvernay connection continues, as they connect for a 17-yard touchdown, putting Baltimore up 17-3 in the third quarter.

A Trifecta for Jackson

Five minutes after his last touchdown pass, Jackson connected with Rashod Bateman for 55 yards, stretching Baltimore’s lead to 21 points.

COMING UP:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

