NFL Week 1 takeaways: Why it’s Panic time for Patriots’ offense, not Trey Lance

The opening slate of Sunday’s NFL games featured two overtime games, a big upset and a doinked field goal. The Athletic‘s Jeff Howe, Ted Nguyen and Diante Lee share what they’ve learned from a chaotic Week 1.

How did the regular season debut of the Patriots’ offense under Matt Patricia compare to what you expected: better, worse, or about the same?

Lee: As expected, which (for me) is damning with faint praise. The longer the Patriots go without all-time great Assistant Coach Dante Scarnecchia, the more evident the Offensive line issues. New England tried to infuse speed into the wide receiver corps, but the Patriots lack players with the savvy to separate against tight coverage or win in contested-catch situations. Mac Jones can operate on schedule, but if guys aren’t wide open, this Offensive line can’t protect long enough to extend plays.

Howe: As expected, which isn’t a good sign. The Patriots had protection issues throughout training camp and the preseason, and those certainly didn’t disappear in Miami. They lacked consistency, made mistakes, couldn’t establish much of a run game and struggled against the blitz. The biggest concern has to be the inability to protect Jones with a line that hasn’t played to its potential since camp opened. It might have already yielded detrimental consequences, as Jones needed X-rays for a back injury after the game.

Final: Dolphins 20, Patriots 7

New England’s offense was a mess, committing three turnovers and recording only 271 yards. The scheme was bad. The receivers couldn’t get open. The line struggled. A bad day all around for the offense. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) September 11, 2022

Nguyen: The Patriots had a difficult matchup against a Miami defense that should be pretty good, but a lot of the issues that plagued the Patriots in the preseason showed up in the regular season. They can’t pass block with consistency, and they don’t have a No. 1 receiver. Jakobi Meyers is a good chain mover, but the Patriots lack a big play threat. Without the ability to threaten downfield, it’ll be difficult for the Patriots to hang their hat on the run game.

The 49ers fell to the Bears, the Saints barely beat the Falcons, and the Colts tied the Texans. Which fanbase should be the most concerned?

Nguyen: I’d be most concerned about the Colts. Their Offensive line looked Shaky pass blocking against the Texans — that’s going to be a problem for 37-year old Matt Ryan. The Saints offense came to life in the second half and the 49ers were breaking in a new QB in terrible weather, so it’s a little easier to see how those teams can improve.

Lee: I’d be most concerned about New Orleans because it has the least available machinations to address and fix its issues. General manager Mickey Loomis has tried to hold the fort together with moves along the margins, but the truth remains: the core of this team is aging, its lost Talent at its best position group (defensive backs), and there’s a heavy Reliance on Jameis Winston to lift this offense. In spite of this, New Orleans went blow for blow against an Atlanta team that’s objectively less talented at almost every position. I’m unsure of what the future holds for this team if the defense cannot lead the way.

Howe: This shouldn’t be a referendum on Trey Lance because the game was played in a monsoon, but the 49ers, who have aspirations to contend for a Super Bowl, can’t be giving away games to Rebuilding teams like the Bears. The Niners were in complete control in the second half, too, before some major defensive lapses swung the momentum and caused the game to slip away. The offense is going to have its ups and downs with an inexperienced QB, and the injuries to George Kittle and Elijah Mitchell obviously didn’t help. But this is the type of loss that teams look back on late in the season and wonder if it costs them in the playoff seeding.

“I made too many mistakes. The defense kept us in the game. I had a big miss to Tyler Kroft in the end zone,” Trey Lance opens his press conference listing his mistakes against the Bears — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 11, 2022

Despite five Cincinnati turnovers, the Steelers needed overtime to beat the Bengals. How viable are the Mitchell Trubisky-led Steelers in the AFC North?

Lee: I’m going to couch my answer: they’re as viable as TJ Watt’s apparent upper body injury allows them to be. The offense still has some of the same problems as last season because of the Offensive line, but the passing game is a bit more intriguing with a mobile quarterback. The turnover luck won’t carry over week to week, but it appears as though defensive coordinator Teryl Austin has cleaned up some of the Steelers’ issues in coverage.

Howe: The Steelers have a high-octane defense, no doubt, but they know they won’t have a 5-0 advantage in takeaways every week. And if Watt is out for extended time with a pec injury, it’ll be even more difficult for that defense to make up for inconsistent quarterback play. It was a great win – and a lucky one – but it’s tough to win like this every week.

the Steelers won an overtime game today despite only generating 13 first downs. the Chiefs have 11 first downs and the first quarter hasn’t even finished. — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 11, 2022

Nguyen: This was probably the ceiling for this Steelers team, which has star power but major question marks at quarterback, offensive line, and cornerback—three high-impact positions. The Pittsburgh defense will pressure QBs, Minkah Fitzpatrick will make plays, and their offense will randomly put together good drives. They can win some games with that formula, but maybe just enough to float around .500.

(Photo of Brandon Jones (29) and Mac Jones: Peter Joneleit / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)