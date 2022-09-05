NFL Week 1 RB Rankings, Starts, Sits, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2022 NFL Week 1 Picks against the spread while providing their Week 1 NFL game previews. Plus, a mini Cust Corner on Tim’s sleeping habits.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 1 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

Jonathan Taylor Christian McCaffrey Austin Ekeler Derrick Henry Alvin Kamara Dalvin Cook Joe Mixon D’Andre Swift Saquon Barkley Najee Harris Aaron Jones Antonio Gibson Leonard Fournette Nick Chubb Travis Etienne James Conner Javonte Williams Cam Akers Devin Singletary Chase Edmonds Elijah Mitchell Clyde Edwards-Helaire Rashaad Penny Ezekiel Elliott Cordarrelle Patterson David Montgomery AJ Dillon Dameon Pierce Breece Hall Josh Jacobs Damien Harris Tony Pollard Melvin Gordon Miles Sanders Kenyan Drake Kareem Hunt Rhamondre Stevenson Rex Burkhead Jerick McKinnon Darrell Henderson James Cook Kenneth Gainwell Jamaal Williams Raheem Mostert JD McKissic Mike Davis Nyheim Hines Khalil Herbert Michael Carter Rachaad White Alexander Mattison Mark Ingram Samaje Perine Ameer Abdullah Eno Benjamin D’Onta Foreman Boston Scott Sony Michel Matt Breida Zack Moss Isaiah Spiller Tyler Allgeier D’Ernest Johnson Jeff Wilson Jaylen Warren Isiah Pacheco Josh Kelley Damien Williams Darrel Williams Ronald Jones Chris Evans

Pat Mayo is an award-winning video host and producer of long and short-form content, and the host of The Pat Mayo Experience daily talk show. (Subscribe for video or audio). Mayo (@ThePME) won the 2020 Fantasy Sports Writing Association Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year and Golf Writer of the Year awards, along with the Fantasy Sports Trade Association Best Sports Betting Analyst award, and is a finalist for three FSWA Awards in 2022 (Best Podcast, Daily Fantasy Writer of the Year, Golf Writer of the Year). His 24 FSWA nominations lead all Writers this decade and are second-most all-time.

Mayo has been recognized across multiple sports (Football, Baseball & Golf), mediums (Video, Writing & Podcasting), genre (Humor), and game formats (Daily Fantasy and Traditions Season Long). Beyond sports, Mayo covers everything from entertainment to pop culture to politics. If you have a Fantasy question, general inquiry or snarky comment, send it to Mayo at [email protected] and the best will be addressed on the show.

