NFL Week 1 RB Rankings, Starts, Sits, Streams | 2022 Fantasy Football Rankings

Pat Mayo, Geoff Fienberg and Tim Anderson go game-by-game and make their 2022 NFL Week 1 Picks against the spread while providing their Week 1 NFL game previews. Plus, a mini Cust Corner on Tim’s sleeping habits.

Fantasy Football 2022 Week 1 RB Rankings (1/2 PPR)

  1. Jonathan Taylor
  2. Christian McCaffrey
  3. Austin Ekeler
  4. Derrick Henry
  5. Alvin Kamara
  6. Dalvin Cook
  7. Joe Mixon
  8. D’Andre Swift
  9. Saquon Barkley
  10. Najee Harris
  11. Aaron Jones
  12. Antonio Gibson
  13. Leonard Fournette
  14. Nick Chubb
  15. Travis Etienne
  16. James Conner
  17. Javonte Williams
  18. Cam Akers
  19. Devin Singletary
  20. Chase Edmonds
  21. Elijah Mitchell
  22. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
  23. Rashaad Penny
  24. Ezekiel Elliott
  25. Cordarrelle Patterson
  26. David Montgomery
  27. AJ Dillon
  28. Dameon Pierce
  29. Breece Hall
  30. Josh Jacobs
  31. Damien Harris
  32. Tony Pollard
  33. Melvin Gordon
  34. Miles Sanders
  35. Kenyan Drake
  36. Kareem Hunt
  37. Rhamondre Stevenson
  38. Rex Burkhead
  39. Jerick McKinnon
  40. Darrell Henderson
  41. James Cook
  42. Kenneth Gainwell
  43. Jamaal Williams
  44. Raheem Mostert
  45. JD McKissic
  46. Mike Davis
  47. Nyheim Hines
  48. Khalil Herbert
  49. Michael Carter
  50. Rachaad White
  51. Alexander Mattison
  52. Mark Ingram
  53. Samaje Perine
  54. Ameer Abdullah
  55. Eno Benjamin
  56. D’Onta Foreman
  57. Boston Scott
  58. Sony Michel
  59. Matt Breida
  60. Zack Moss
  61. Isaiah Spiller
  62. Tyler Allgeier
  63. D’Ernest Johnson
  64. Jeff Wilson
  65. Jaylen Warren
  66. Isiah Pacheco
  67. Josh Kelley
  68. Damien Williams
  69. Darrel Williams
  70. Ronald Jones
  71. Chris Evans

