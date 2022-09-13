NFL Week 1 Overreactions, Soon-Shiong Eyes Angels: Sporticast – Sportico.com

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the start of the NFL regular season. As in years past, the NFL’s first set of games has spawned a handful of overreactions, including some that give the hosts déjà vu—Tom Brady is ageless! The Cowboys are done! Should Packers fans be worried about Aaron Rodgers?

The hosts also talk about a new potential bidder for the Los Angeles Angels. Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong, one of the richest men in the country, is mulling a bid for the baseball team. Soon-Shiong, who is worth a reported $8.9 billion, is no stranger to sports. He’s a Lakers minority investor, and has previously explored bids for NFL and MLS teams. Sportico values ​​the Angels at $2.5 billion.

The hosts also talk about 19-year-old tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, who won his first Grand Slam this past weekend at the US Open. The tournament opened with Serena Williams’ Swan song, but ended with a glimpse into the future of the sport, with young phenoms like Alcaraz, Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Frances Tiafoe all taking center stage.

Lastly, the hosts touch on a series of other sports business topics, including new leadership at MSG Sports, and a notable activist Investor changing his tune on Disney (NYSE: DIS).

