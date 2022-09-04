NFL Week 1 Odds: Patriots Underdogs For First Time In Long Time

Underrated.

Underdogs?

When the New England Patriots open the 2022 NFL season on Sept. 11, they’ll encounter a recognizable foe in the Miami Dolphins. But unlike their season openers against the AFC Rival in 2020 and 2021, this time the Pats will be the team experts expect to lose.

It’ll be a familiar foe for the Pats, but in an unfamiliar position.

It’s the first time the Patriots haven’t been favored to win a season opener since 2016, when they beat the Arizona Cardinals as six-point road underdogs.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button