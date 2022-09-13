NFL Week 1 notes: TJ Watt’s injury will test the Steelers’ depth

Fifteen games down, one to go in Week 1…

• Obviously, a lot of people in the Steelers’ organization will be on eggshells over the next 24 hours as they await a final course of action to address the pec injury TJ Watt suffered at the end of Pittsburgh’s win in Cincinnati on Sunday. And part of the issue here is that, for the first time in what seems like 30 years, the pipeline at his position on the roster isn’t flowing the way the Steelers normally expect it to.

More will be expected of Alex Highsmith, who’s been developed into a nice complementary bookend for Watt in his third year as a pro. But after that? You’ve got Malik Reed who, like Highsmith, was a nice complementary piece over his first three years as a pro, before the Broncos dealt him to Pittsburgh at the end of camp with a seventh-round pick for a sixth-round pick. And after that, things get really thin.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button