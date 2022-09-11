NFL Week 1 network guide
NFL Sundays are finally back as Week 1 of the regular season continues with 14 games spread across 10-plus hours and three networks. The early wave consists of eight games, featuring the debut of Trey Lance for the 49ers, Baker Mayfield taking on his former team in the Browns, among others. A Duel in the desert Highlights the late game window as Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs visit Kyler Murray’s Cardinals.
Here’s Sunday’s whole slate:
Browns at Panthers, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats
49ers at Bears, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats
Steelers at Bengals, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats
Eagles at Lions, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats
Colts at Texans, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats
Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats
Ravens at Jets, 1 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats
Jaguars at Commanders, 1 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats
Chiefs at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats
Raiders at Chargers, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS | Live stats
Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats
Giants at Titans, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX | Live stats
Sunday Night Football: Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC