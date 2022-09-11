NFL Week 1 Live Updates And Analysis: Predictions, Game Schedule
It’s finally Week 1 of the NFL season, and Sports Illustrated is here to provide live analysis and updates all day long. Thursday’s Matchup between the Bills and Rams provided fans with a spectacle worthy of a season opener: Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns in a 31–10 win over the reigning Super Bowl champions, sending a clear message that the Bills can live up to the hype surrounding them. (Buffalo entered the season as the betting favorite and at No. 1 in our MMQB power rankings, with six of eight first-place votes.)
And the action continues today—here is an overview of Sunday’s slate, including a few key games to watch and some predictions from Albert Breer and Conor Orr.
Games to watch
Browns at Panthers, 1 p.m
This is obviously billed as Baker Mayfield vs. the Browns, but I’m personally interested in seeing how a healthy Jacoby Brissett operates. —Conor Orr
Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m
What will the Dolphins’ offense look like under Coach Mike McDaniel—long Kyle Shanahan’s secret weapon as a run-game savant and game-planning star—with Tua Tagovailoa throwing to receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. And how about the fact that you’ll have Belichick’s old secondary coach, Josh Boyer, going head-to-head with his old boss Matt Patricia? —Albert Breer
Packers at Vikings, 4:25 p.m
Aaron Rodgers might have the best defense he’s played alongside—if Devonte Wyatt draws the start on Sunday, the Packers will roll out seven home-grown first-round Picks are on that side of the ball for the first snap of the season. —Albert Breer
Chiefs at Cardinals, 4:25 p.m
This will be our first chance to see Patrick Mahomes as more of a point guard than a superstar. Tyreek Hill is gone to the Dolphins, which means the Chiefs will have to beat teams more strategically. —Conor Orr
Raiders at Chargers, 4:25 p.m
Who doesn’t want the rematch of last year’s regular-season finale? A lot has changed for both of these teams since Brandon Staley’s decision to call an ill-fated timeout in overtime, yet this one will still be a chance for a Talented Chargers team to put that moment behind it. —Albert Breer
Buccaneers at Cowboys, 8:20 p.m
There will naturally be a focus on Tom Brady, but I’m watching the Cowboys’ offense to see how it spreads the wealth throughout its backfield. Tony Pollard is a talented player who has been underutilized in the waning years of Ezekiel Elliott’s prime as a running back. —Conor Orr
Player predictions
- Trevor Lawrence throws for more than 350 yards and three touchdowns. —Conor Orr
- Trey Lance shuts everyone up, at least for the time being. —Albert Breer
- Will the Jets utilize Sauce Gardner at all in their plan to slow down Ravens tight end Mark Andrews? We’ve seen how a Lockdown cornerback can instantly transform a defense, especially in Florham Park. —Conor Orr
- After his true freshman year at LSU, Derek Stingley Jr. got hurt and discontent, and the LSU program spiraled. … Will he emerge as an NFL star? I think it’s possible. —Albert Breer
Possible upsets
The Patriots are getting 3.5 points on the road in Miami. I think we may have made too big a deal out of their offseason experiments with different blocking schemes. I think we also forget sometimes that Bill Belichick is still Bill Belichick —Conor Orr
Jaguars. I really have only one way to go with this, if I want to stay consistent with my picks. And count me as a believer that Doug Pederson and all the quarterbacking infrastructure he’s assembled on his staff (Press Taylor, Mike McCoy, Jim Bob Cooter) will lead to Trevor Lawrence making a very big jump in Year 2. —Albert Breer
