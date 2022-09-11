NFL Week 1 Live Updates And Analysis: Predictions, Game Schedule

It’s finally Week 1 of the NFL season, and Sports Illustrated is here to provide live analysis and updates all day long. Thursday’s Matchup between the Bills and Rams provided fans with a spectacle worthy of a season opener: Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns in a 31–10 win over the reigning Super Bowl champions, sending a clear message that the Bills can live up to the hype surrounding them. (Buffalo entered the season as the betting favorite and at No. 1 in our MMQB power rankings, with six of eight first-place votes.)

And the action continues today—here is an overview of Sunday’s slate, including a few key games to watch and some predictions from Albert Breer and Conor Orr.

Games to watch

Browns at Panthers, 1 p.m

This is obviously billed as Baker Mayfield vs. the Browns, but I’m personally interested in seeing how a healthy Jacoby Brissett operates. —Conor Orr

Patriots at Dolphins, 1 p.m

What will the Dolphins’ offense look like under Coach Mike McDaniel—long Kyle Shanahan’s secret weapon as a run-game savant and game-planning star—with Tua Tagovailoa throwing to receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill. And how about the fact that you’ll have Belichick’s old secondary coach, Josh Boyer, going head-to-head with his old boss Matt Patricia? —Albert Breer

