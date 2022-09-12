NFL Week 1 Injury Recap & Analysis: Elijah Mitchell, Keenan Allen and more | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections

• Elijah Mitchell could miss multiple weeks after injuring his knee in the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 1 Matchup with the Chicago Bears.

• Mac Jones underwent X-rays for a back injury, but they came back negative. Mario Pilato believes he will be ready for Week 2.

• Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen suffered what appears to be a hamstring strain and will likely have to sit out multiple weeks.

An NFL player’s injury status can have a significant effect on both real-life and Fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries heavily influence Fantasy football rankings and start/sit decisions.

Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams

Rams running back Kyren Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain early in the season opener against the Bills. He is undergoing surgery and is likely to miss 6-8 weeks. This leads me to believe he is receiving the popular tightrope procedure because the average recovery for a screw is 4.7 months.

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Jets

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons

Falcons running back Damien Williams injured his ribs at the start of the game. They ended up returning in the fourth quarter. I don’t believe he will miss Week 2.

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones received X-rays on his back, but they turned up negative. They likely felt the numerous hits they absorbed in this game. I believe he will be ready for Week 2.

Cleveland Browns @ Carolina Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

Steelers running back Najee Harris left the game during the fourth quarter. He suffered a Lisfranc sprain in the preseason, and video replay showed a risk of re-injury or a high-ankle sprain. The worst-case scenario is a Lisfranc injury and surgery. If it is a high-ankle sprain, the average return to play is 4-6 weeks, and players usually aren’t the same the rest of the year. Reports have indicated he should be fine for Week 2. If true, then he was extremely lucky. I wouldn’t be shocked if he misses time.

Bengals wide receiver Do Higgins suffered a head injury in the second quarter and was quickly ruled out with a concussion. He will be placed into the five-step concussion protocol, and his progress will have to be monitored throughout the week.

San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears

49ers running back Elijah Mitchell injured his knee and left the contest in the second quarter. He was seen with a bulky knee brace after the game. I believe he suffered an MCL sprain — likely a Grade 2 or worse. Grade 2 return to play is 3-6 weeks.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Detroit Lions

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Washington Commanders

Kansas City Chiefs @ Arizona Cardinals

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen suffered a hamstring strain in the second quarter. Return to play will depend on the severity of the strain. Grade 1 is 1-3 weeks, Grade 2 is 4-8 weeks and Grade 3 is 2-3 months. There is a 20% recurrence rate, so the Chargers would be wise to hold him out until he is completely healthy. I believe he will miss several weeks.

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants @ Tennessee Titans

Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson suffered a knee injury in the second quarter and did not return to the game. I believe he is dealing with a minor knee sprain. I don’t expect him to miss much time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a hamstring strain in the second quarter and did not return. This is not a shocking development, as the team rushed him back from a multi-ligament injury in just eight months. Godwin’s body was likely not ready to handle that demand. I believe Tampa Bay will now take its time and he will miss multiple weeks.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a thumb injury at the end of his team’s Sunday Night Football outing. He is undergoing surgery and will miss several weeks. He could be dealing with either a UCL tear in his thumb or a fracture. I believe he might be dealing with a torn UCL and will miss five to six weeks. Drew Brees missed five games after suffering the injury in 2019. If it is a fracture, Prescott will miss at least six weeks.