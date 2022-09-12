NFL Week 1 Game Recap: Washington Commanders 28, Jacksonville Jaguars 22 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics

The Washington Commanders rallied after going down by eight in the fourth quarter, Downing the Jacksonville Jaguars, 28-22, in Week 1 thanks to a late touchdown pass to Rookie Jahan Dotson.

Offensive spotlight: Christian Kirk shined in his Jaguars debut as Trevor Lawrence’s top receiver, tallying six catches on nine targets for 117 yards. Fifty of those yards came after contact, and he also forced a missed tackle.

Defensive spotlight: Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat and Daron Payne wreaked havoc on the Jaguars’ Offensive line to combine for 15 pressures, including three sacks.

Rookie spotlight: Washington receiver Jahan Dotson caught two touchdowns on five targets. Two of his three catches were in contested situations.

Offensive line spotlight: Both Offensive lines struggled in pass protection. Jaguars guard Ben Bartch surrendered a game-high five pressures, and two Washington linemen (Trai Turner, Wes Schweitzer) earned sub-40.0 pass-blocking grades on first review.

Betting Odds Closing Result Spread WAS-3 WAS Covers O/U 44 Over

Jacksonville Jaguars Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long James Robinson 19.9 11 66 6 1 22 Trevor Lawrence 14.4 2 4 2 0 6 Travis Etienne Jr. 8.5 4 47 11.8 0 27 Jamal Agnew 2.2 1 6 6 0 6 Washington Commanders Player Fantasy Car General YPC TD Long Carson Wentz 32.62 6 11 1.8 0 8 Curtis Samuel 20.2 4 17 4.2 0 11 Antonio Gibson 20 14 58 4.1 0 13 Jahan Dotson 18 1 -10 -10 0 -10 JD McKissic 7.8 3 8 2.7 0 5

Receiving

Jacksonville Jaguars Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Christian Kirk 20.7 12 6 117 9.8 0 James Robinson 19.9 2 1 3 1.5 1 Zay Jones 12.5 9 6 65 7.2 0 Travis Etienne Jr. 8.5 4 2 18 4.5 0 Marvin Jones Jr. 7.8 6 4 38 6.3 0 Evan Engram 6.8 4 4 28 7 0 Jamal Agnew 2.2 1 1 6 6 0 Washington Commanders Player Fantasy Tgt Rec General YPT TD Curtis Samuel 20.2 11 8 55 5 1 Antonio Gibson 20 8 7 72 9 0 Jahan Dotson 18 5 3 40 8 2 Terry McLaurin 13.8 4 2 58 14.5 1 JD McKissic 7.8 3 3 20 6.7 0 Logan Thomas P 7.5 6 3 45 7.5 0 Armani Rogers 3.3 1 1 23 23 0 Cam Sims 0 1 0 0 0 0 Dax Milne 0 1 0 0 0 0 John Bates 0 1 0 0 0 0

