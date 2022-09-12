NFL Week 1 Game Recap: Washington Commanders 28, Jacksonville Jaguars 22 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics
The Washington Commanders rallied after going down by eight in the fourth quarter, Downing the Jacksonville Jaguars, 28-22, in Week 1 thanks to a late touchdown pass to Rookie Jahan Dotson.
Offensive spotlight: Christian Kirk shined in his Jaguars debut as Trevor Lawrence’s top receiver, tallying six catches on nine targets for 117 yards. Fifty of those yards came after contact, and he also forced a missed tackle.
Defensive spotlight: Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat and Daron Payne wreaked havoc on the Jaguars’ Offensive line to combine for 15 pressures, including three sacks.
Rookie spotlight: Washington receiver Jahan Dotson caught two touchdowns on five targets. Two of his three catches were in contested situations.
Offensive line spotlight: Both Offensive lines struggled in pass protection. Jaguars guard Ben Bartch surrendered a game-high five pressures, and two Washington linemen (Trai Turner, Wes Schweitzer) earned sub-40.0 pass-blocking grades on first review.
Betting Summary
|Betting Odds
|Closing
|Result
|Spread
|WAS-3
|WAS Covers
|O/U
|44
|Over
Box Score
Passing
Rushing
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|General
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|James Robinson
|19.9
|11
|66
|6
|1
|22
|Trevor Lawrence
|14.4
|2
|4
|2
|0
|6
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|8.5
|4
|47
|11.8
|0
|27
|Jamal Agnew
|2.2
|1
|6
|6
|0
|6
|Washington Commanders
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|General
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Carson Wentz
|32.62
|6
|11
|1.8
|0
|8
|Curtis Samuel
|20.2
|4
|17
|4.2
|0
|11
|Antonio Gibson
|20
|14
|58
|4.1
|0
|13
|Jahan Dotson
|18
|1
|-10
|-10
|0
|-10
|JD McKissic
|7.8
|3
|8
|2.7
|0
|5
Receiving
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|General
|YPT
|TD
|Christian Kirk
|20.7
|12
|6
|117
|9.8
|0
|James Robinson
|19.9
|2
|1
|3
|1.5
|1
|Zay Jones
|12.5
|9
|6
|65
|7.2
|0
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|8.5
|4
|2
|18
|4.5
|0
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|7.8
|6
|4
|38
|6.3
|0
|Evan Engram
|6.8
|4
|4
|28
|7
|0
|Jamal Agnew
|2.2
|1
|1
|6
|6
|0
|Washington Commanders
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|General
|YPT
|TD
|Curtis Samuel
|20.2
|11
|8
|55
|5
|1
|Antonio Gibson
|20
|8
|7
|72
|9
|0
|Jahan Dotson
|18
|5
|3
|40
|8
|2
|Terry McLaurin
|13.8
|4
|2
|58
|14.5
|1
|JD McKissic
|7.8
|3
|3
|20
|6.7
|0
|Logan Thomas P
|7.5
|6
|3
|45
|7.5
|0
|Armani Rogers
|3.3
|1
|1
|23
|23
|0
|Cam Sims
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dax Milne
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|John Bates
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP AND TRY PFF+ FOR FREE