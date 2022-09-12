NFL Week 1 Game Recap: Los Angeles Chargers 24, Las Vegas Raiders 19 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics
The Los Angeles Chargers opened their season with a confidence-inspiring division win, gaining a measure of revenge over the Las Vegas Raiders for the game that ended their season last year. They finished with a 24-19 win at home.
Offensive spotlight: Davante Adams is going to be just fine as a Raider. Without Aaron Rodgers throwing him the football, Adams still saw 17 targets and had 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. When Derek Carr needed a play, he only had eyes for Adams.
Defensive spotlight: Khalil Mack came back to haunt his old team with a major impact performance in his first game for the Chargers. Mack sacked Carr three times, including a crucial one in the fourth quarter that effectively ended any chance of a Raiders comeback. The Mack/Joey Bosa partnership looks like a major problem for the rest of the league.
Rookie spotlight: Rookies saw significant snaps for both teams along the Offensive line. Zion Johnson played all game at guard for the Chargers, giving up a couple of pressures but performing well as a pass-blocker overall. Dylan Parham started at right guard for the Raiders but didn’t see out the game. Las Vegas shuffled multiple times on the Offensive line.
Offensive line spotlight: The Raiders’ Offensive line saw seven different players see significant snaps, using at least three different line combinations over the course of the game. Despite the sacks from the Chargers, the line held up well in pass protection in general but was noticeably Worse in grade as a run-blocking unit.
Betting Summary
|Betting Odds
|Closing
|Result
|Spread
|LAC -3.5
|LAC Covers
|O/U
|52.5
|Under
Box Score
Passing
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Asst
|General
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Derek Carr
|16.8
|22 of 37
|295
|8
|2
|3
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Asst
|General
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Justin Herbert
|23.26
|26 of 34
|279
|8.2
|3
|0
Rushing
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|General
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Brandon Bolden
|10.8
|3
|7
|2.3
|0
|5
|Josh Jacobs
|8.3
|10
|57
|5.7
|0
|18
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|General
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Justin Herbert
|23.26
|4
|1
|0.2
|0
|3
|Austin Ekeler
|11.2
|14
|36
|2.6
|0
|8
|Zander Horvath
|8.8
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Joshua Kelley
|5.5
|4
|21
|5.2
|0
|12
|Joshua Palmer
|3.9
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Sony Michel
|1.2
|7
|12
|1.7
|0
|6
Receiving
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|General
|YPT
|TD
|Davante Adams
|33.1
|17
|10
|141
|8.3
|1
|Darren Waller
|11.9
|6
|4
|79
|13.2
|0
|Brandon Bolden
|10.8
|2
|2
|21
|10.5
|1
|Josh Jacobs
|8.3
|1
|1
|16
|16
|0
|Hunter Renfrow
|5.1
|6
|3
|21
|3.5
|0
|Mack Hollins
|2.6
|1
|1
|16
|16
|0
|Jakob Johnson
|1.1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ameer Abdullah
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|General
|YPT
|TD
|DeAndre Carter
|15.4
|4
|3
|64
|16
|1
|Gerald Everett
|14.4
|4
|3
|54
|13.5
|1
|Austin Ekeler
|11.2
|4
|4
|36
|9
|0
|Keenan Allen
|10.6
|4
|4
|66
|16.5
|0
|Zander Horvath
|8.8
|2
|2
|6
|3
|1
|Joshua Kelley
|5.5
|2
|2
|14
|7
|0
|Tre’ McKitty
|5.4
|4
|3
|24
|6
|0
|Joshua Palmer
|3.9
|4
|3
|5
|1.2
|0
|Mike Williams
|3
|4
|2
|10
|2.5
|0
|Richard Rodgers
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jalen Guyton
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
