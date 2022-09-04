NFL Week 1 full odds and lines

The 2022 NFL season begins this week. The fun officially begins with a Thursday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

The betting lines and odds are set for all 16 games this week.

Who is favored in each game?

Below are the betting odds and lines for all the games of Week 1, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams



Money line

Bills (-112) Rams (-108)

Spread

Bills -2.5 (-112) Rams +2.5 (-108)

Total

Over 52.5 (-115) Under 52.5 (-105)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins



Money line

Patriots (+140) Dolphins (-165)

Spread

Patriots +3.5 (-125) Dolphins -3.5 (+102)

Total

Over 46.5 (-115) Under 46.5 (-105)

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions



Money line

Eagles (-190) Lions (+160)

Spread

Eagles -3.5 (-115) Lions +3.5 (-105)

Total

Over 48.5 (-112) Under 48.5 (-108)

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears



Money line

49ers (-340) Bears (+270)

Spread

49ers -6.5 (-125) Bears +6.5 (+102)

Total

Over 41.5 (-110) Under 41.5 (-110)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders



Money line

Jaguars (+135) Commanders (-160)

Spread

Jaguars +3.5 (-130) Commanders -3.5 (+105)

Total

Over 43.5 (-115) Under 43.5 (-105)

Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers



Money line

Browns (+115) Panthers (-135)

Spread

Browns +2.5 (-105) Panthers -2.5 (-115)

Total

Over 41.5 (-108) Under 41.5 (-112)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans



Money line

Colts (-400) Texans (+310)

Spread

Colts -7.5 (-115) Texans +7.5 (-105)

Total

Over 45.5 (-110) Under 45.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals



Money line

Steelers (+230) Bengals (-280)

Spread

Steelers +6.5 (-112) Bengals -6.5 (-108)

Total

Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110)

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons



Money line

Saints (-240) Falcons (+200)

Spread

Saints -5.5 (-110) Falcons +5.5 (-110)

Total

Over 42.5 (-112) Under 42.5 (-108)

Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets



Money line

Ravens (-320) Jets (+260)

Spread

Ravens -6.5 (-120) Jets +6.5 (+100)

Total

Over 44.5 (-110) Under 44.5 (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers



Money line

Raiders (+145) Chargers (-180)

Spread

Raiders +3.5 (-112) Chargers -3.5 (-108)

Total

Over 52.5 (-108) Under 52.5 (-112)

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings



Money line

Packers (-125) Vikings (+102)

Spread

Packers -1.5 (-115) Vikings +1.5 (-105)

Total

Over 48.5 (-105) Under 48.5 (-115)

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals



Money line

Chiefs (-205) Cardinals (+165)

Spread

Chiefs -4.5 (-105) Cardinals +4.5 (-115)

Total

Over 53.5 (-115) Under 53.5 (-105)

New York Giants at Tennessee Titans



Money line

Giants (+190) Titans (-240)

Spread

Giants +5.5 (-110) Titans -5.5 (-110)

Total

Over 43.5 (-112) Under 43.5 (-108)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys



Money line

Buccaneers (-125) Cowboys (+102)

Spread

Buccaneers -1.5 (-112) Cowboys +1.5 (-108)

Total

Over 50.5 (-108) Under 50.5 (-112)

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks



Money line

Broncos (-280) Seahawks (+220)

Spread

Broncos -6.5 (-105) Seahawks +6.5 (-115)

Total

Over 42.5 (-108) Under 42.5 (-112)