NFL Week 1: Broncos-Seahawks top plays, Wilson Returns to Seattle

The final game of the Week 1 Slate is underway as Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are taking on the Seattle Seahawks in one of the most anticipated matchups of the year.

A third-round draft pick of the Seahawks in 2012, Wilson spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with Seattle before Denver acquired the veteran signal-caller in March.

Wilson, who recently inked a five-year, $245 million extension with Denver, became the Broncos’ sixth different quarterback to start a Week 1 contest in the past six seasons (2017 Trevor Siemian 2018 Case Keenum 2019 Joe Flacco 2020 Drew Lock 2021 Teddy Bridgewater ).

Related: The Broncos committed to Russell Wilson. How can they best build around him?

Here are the top moments from Monday night’s action!

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Setting the stage

All eyes were on Wilson ahead of kickoff as he made his way to Lumen Field for the first time as a member of the Broncos. Denver leads the all-time series 35-21, but Seattle has won three of the past five matchups.

And we’re off!

The Seahawks were first to strike in this one, courtesy of a wide-open Will Dissly.

Seattle went 70 yards in six plays to take an early 7-0 lead, and fans broke out in a “Geno! Geno!” chant.

Geno Smith went 4-for-4 for 71 passing yards and a touchdown on the first drive of the game.

Emerging star?

Fullback Andrew Beck was a huge part of Denver’s opening drive, coming up with a dazzling one-handed snag that pushed the Broncos downfield. The drive ended with a field goal, closing the gap slightly, 7-3.

Heating up

Seattle’s offense continued to move the ball as Rashaad Penny’s fancy footwork got the Seahawks in field goal range. Meanwhile, Smith continued to impress, extending his perfect passing to 12-for-12 to start the game.

Let Russ cook!

The Broncos knotted things up, 10-10, when Wilson connected with star receiver Jerry Jeudy on a Monster 67-yard touchdown pass along the sideline. It was almost an interception, but Jeudy had other plans.

Action green

Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson reeled in a 25-yard TD pass from Smith, good for a 17-10 lead late in the second quarter. Denver was able to close the gap ahead of the break with a field goal, making it 17-13.

Putting on a show

Smith finished the first half on a huge note, while Wilson went 10 of 15 for 206 yards and one score.

Stay tuned for updates.