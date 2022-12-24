NFL weather report: What it means for Fantasy football and betting in Week 16

The New England Patriots will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 of the NFL season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 pm EST on Saturday, Dec. 24 while airing on CBS. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals are 3-point road favorites with a total of 41.5.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally in Fantasy football, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high Winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our Fantasy football players too much. When it comes to betting, that impact comes primarily on the point total more than the spread or winners and losers.

Helpful weather resources include the National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Patriots vs. Bengals in Week 16

Forecast

This is going to be another cold and windy game on Christmas Eve, although it won’t quite be as frigid as most outdoor contests. The forecast for Foxborough, MA calls for clear skies and temps around 20 degrees. Winds will be around 13 mph.

Fantasy/betting implications

There will be cold temps and moderate wind around the NFL this weekend, and New England is no exception. The Winds won’t be strong enough to pivot off the kickers and receivers in this one. The total is 41.5, which makes sense for this matchup, as the weather hasn’t knocked that number down too much.