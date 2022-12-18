NFL weather report: Giants-Commanders forecast, Fantasy football, betting impact

Week 15’s iteration of Sunday Night Football will feature the New York Giants taking on the Washington Commanders. This NFC East battle is the second meeting of the season between these Divisional opponents. Kickoff from FedExField in Landover, Maryland is set for 8:20 pm ET, with the game airing on NBC.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high Winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our Fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include the National Weather Service and AccuWeather, among others.

Weather for Giants vs. Commanders on Week 15 SNF

Forecast

While it likely won’t affect the players, it is going to be cold on Sunday night. The low for the evening is going to get down to 25 with a wind chill of 17. It is expected to be around 39 degrees at kickoff with Winds at nine mph but gusting up to 20 mph. No Precipitation is expected, with only a 1% chance of rain/snow.

Fantasy/betting implications

The 20 mph gusts could play a factor in the kicking aspect. Joey Slye and Graham Gano are popular DFS plays this week, and they should be okay if the gusts stay under that 20 mph benchmark.