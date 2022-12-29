NFL weather report: Forecast for Cowboys-Titans on Thursday Night Football

Week 17 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, December 29. The Dallas Cowboys will hit the road to take on the Tennessee Titans in a non-conference game. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee is set for 8:15 pm ET, and it will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tiebreaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high Winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our Fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include the National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Weather for Cowboys vs. Titans on Week 17 TNF

Forecast via AccuWeather



Last week’s Titans game had to be delayed an hour due to rolling blackouts in the area. The frigid cold weather took a toll on the electrical grid, but it looks like Thursday’s weather will be better, albeit still chilly. The high for the day is 53, with a low of 48. The weather description simply reads “cloud.” There is a 24% chance of rain during the day, but that jumps to 55% in the evening, so we are likely to see some rain during the game.

Fantasy/betting implications

The wind is expected to sit at 10 mph and only gust up to 20 mph. I say only simply because Week 16 saw multiple games with gusts over 30 mph, and we saw how much that affected the trajectory of field goals and extra points. The eventual rain could see this one decided on the ground, so look for a boost to Derrick Henry, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, assuming they are all active.