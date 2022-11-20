NFL weather report: Forecast for Chiefs vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 pm ET on NBC.

Weather needs to be extreme to truly impact games, but when deciding between two players who you like equally, it might be a helpful tie breaker. What we really don’t want to see is 20 mph or higher wind speeds. Rain can cause problems, but unless it is a combination of high Winds and rain, we usually don’t want to downgrade our Fantasy football players too much.

Helpful weather resources include the National Weather Service and AccuWeather, among others.

Weather for Chiefs vs. Chargers on Week 11 SNF

Yeah, this is Los Angeles we’re talking about, it’s pretty Flawless weather for SNF. Temperatures are expected to be 76 degrees with a low of 49 degrees and little wind. SoFI Stadium also has a roof. So there shouldn’t be any weather impact for Chiefs-Chargers on SNF.

Fantasy/betting implications

With no weather issues, this bodes well for points. The over/under is 52 and while there are a lot of injuries on both sides, that shouldn’t hold back either offense. If Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are able to return for the Chargers, that would be a boost for their offense. Monitor the injury report, not the weather report.