NFL video reveals Giants’ Dexter Lawrence trash talk vs. Vikings

Dexter Lawrence does more than dominate opponents on the field. He enjoys some old-fashioned trash talk, too.

The Giants’ Pro Bowl nose tackle was mic’d up during Sunday’s wild-card win over the Vikings, and an NFL Films video shows the 25-year-old jawing at Minnesota center Garrett Bradbury.

“Five Six, you gonna take me out? You gonna take me out? You give me more hugs than my girlfriend gives me,” Lawrence tells Bradbury in the clip. “Come on, man.”

Lawrence later says, “I know it’s hard. You signed up for this.”

The beginning of the video shows Lawrence attributing some of his success to Pilates.

“That Pilates be getting me right Leonard,” he tells fellow defensive lineman Leonard Williams.

“For real?” Williams replied. “A lot more flexible.”

NFL Films also captured rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux praising Lawrence on the sideline.

“You’re the greatest player I’ve ever played with,” Thibodeaux tells Lawrence, who had six total tackles, including one for a loss, and four quarterback hits in the win over the Vikings.

Lawrence, a second-team All Pro, set career-highs across the board during the 2022 regular season with 68 tackles, 28 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles.

The former first-round pick will be part of one of the most fascinating matchups in Saturday’s Giants-Eagles Divisional Round Duel when he lines up across Philadelphia center Jason Kelce, a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All Pro.