NFL Twitter Roasts Tom Brady For Bucs’ Horrendous Trick Play

The Buccaneers tried to pull a fast one on the Seahawks on Sunday in Germany, but the end result was utter embarrassment for their star quarterback.

With a 14-3 lead Midway through the third quarterback, Tampa Bay lined up in Wildcat formation as it stood on Seattle’s 22-yard line. Running back Leonard Fournette took a shotgun snap and pretended to break right before planting his foot and throwing left in the direction of Tom Brady, who was lined up out wide. The pass was underthrown and Brady slipped and fell around the Seahawks’ 10-yard line and was forced to watch from the turf as Seattle cornerback Tariq Woolen easily intercepted the football.

It really couldn’t have gone much Worse for Brady and the Bucs from an optics standpoint, and that notion was reflected in the outpouring of tweets mocking Tampa Bay for its head-scratching decision.

Imagine trying to explain to a German fan at their first game why Tom Brady was lined up to catch the ball instead of throwing it? — Bussin’ With The Boys ? (@BussinWTB) November 13, 2022

Fortunately for Brady and company, the easily avoidable turnover didn’t come back to bite them. The Seahawks staged a 10-play drive after Woolen’s interception and made it into the red zone, but Geno Smith fumbled the ball away after he was sacked by Devin White at Tampa’s 13-yard line.