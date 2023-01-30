NFL Twitter roasts Empire State Building for Eagles colors after 49ers’ loss

NFL Twitter roasts Empire State Building for using Eagles colors Originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The entire city of Philadelphia is celebrating after the Eagles’ 31-7 triumph over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

So is the Empire State Building, apparently.

After the final whistle sounded at Lincoln Financial Field, the Empire State Building — standing 102 miles away in New York City — lit up in green and white colors to commemorate the Eagles’ win.

As you’d expect, NFL Twitter was befuddled by this move. The state of New York not only has one team within its borders — the Buffalo Bills — but also another two teams located in New Jersey that take its name, the Jets and Giants. The Giants happen to be the Eagles’ archrival in the NFC East.

New York City Councilmember Keith Powers tweeted his thoughts on the matter, as did many others in the landmark’s mentions.

Details later emerged that the Empire State Building planned to celebrate the AFC and NFC Championship Game winners in this fashion. The building made a similar move in January 2017 when it took up the colors of the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers — the four Finalists in the 2016 NFL season.

Still, though, the iconic New York City building lighting up in the colors of an archrival is a strange move to make.