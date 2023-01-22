NFL Twitter riots after referees overturn Ja’Marr Chase TD vs. Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals appeared to have another touchdown connection between Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase right before Halftime of the team’s Divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

But the officials reviewed the apparent touchdown and overturned it, saying Chase didn’t have possession as he went out of bounds.

The play — a stunning throw from Burrow — was initially called a touchdown on the field, so it came as a bit of a shock that the officials overturned it. Especially so, when Chase caught the ball, Landed with two feet, then it wriggled Loose as he fell out of bounds.

NFL Twitter — and not just Bengals fans — weren’t happy to see the product again swayed by excessive timeouts and overturns as it once again tries to figure out what exactly constitutes a catch.