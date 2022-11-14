NFL Twitter reacts to wild finish between Vikings and Bills

Twitter reacts to wild finish between Vikings and Bills Originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Won’t see too many regular season football games better than that.

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in what became an instant classic on Sunday. The game Featured an Incredible game-saving catch, a highly-questionable call, a mind-boggling fumble that led to the tying touchdown and an overtime finish.

Twitter was there to document it all…

The Chaos began when Justin Jefferson had what many have called one of the best catches of all time.

With the Vikings trailing by four and under two minutes remaining, Kirk Cousins ​​threw downfield on fourth-and-18 to Jefferson, who wrestled the ball away from a defender with one hand to make the catch and extend the drive.

Jefferson finished with eight catches for 165 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings, however, were unable to score on the drive after Cousins ​​was stopped on a fourth-and-goal QB sneak, giving the ball back to the Bills with a chance to run out the clock.

But Josh Allen quickly gave the ball and the lead back to the Vikings, fumbling on first down at the goal line. The Vikings’ Eric Kendricks recovered the fumble in the end zone to help give Minnesota a 30-27 lead with 41 seconds remaining.

Allen then helped get the Bills into field goal range, with some help from the refs on a controversial catch by Gabe Davis that did not get reviewed. That helped set up a game-tying 29-yard field goal by Tyler Bass with two seconds remaining in regulation.

Greg Joseph converted a 33-yard field goal on the opening possession of overtime to give the Vikings a 33-30 lead. With the Bills deep in Minnesota territory, Allen was intercepted in the end zone by Patrick Peterson to seal a wild win for the Vikings.