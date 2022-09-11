NFL Twitter reacts to Trey Lance pick vs. Bears with Jimmy Garoppolo memes

When it rains, it pours.

Already down 13-10 in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s season opener against the Chicago Bears, 49ers quarterback Trey Lance threw his first interception of the 2022 NFL season.

And as soon as his short pass over the middle — Originally intended for wide receiver Jauan Jennings — fell into the hands of Bears safety Eddie Jackson, Twitter reacted as you’d expect with Veteran Jimmy Garoppolo standing on the San Francisco sideline as Lance’s backup.

Some people think tough decisions might lie ahead for Coach Kyle Shanahan, despite reports that Lance will receive plenty of Leeway in his first full season under center.

Long week ahead for Kyle Shanahan. Life comes at you fast in the NFL. Bears Barely have 200 yards but are up 9 cuz 49ers started the wrong QB. 13/26 for 164 and a pick. Yikes. Fields outplayed him with two huge plays — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 11, 2022

Others are keeping a cool head in the face of Lance’s Week 1 showing.

The Panic will be setting inâ€¦ but terrible weather plus that Deebo fumbles and a bunch of penalties by the 49ers. The L isnâ€™t solely on Lanceâ€™s shoulders. Not ready to write him off over this one. #fttb — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) September 11, 2022

The 49ers ended up losing the game 19-10 — not the way the 49ers Faithful wanted to start the season.

But with the Seattle Seahawks just around the corner, Lance and the rest of the team will need to tighten things up before Week 2.

Until then, social media will surely have plenty to talk about.

