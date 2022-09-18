NFL Twitter reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo replacing injured 49ers QB Trey Lance

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

NFL Twitter reacts to Jimmy G replacing injured Lance Originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo is under center once again for the 49ers. As expected, NFL Twitter reacted rationally.

Or not.

Starting quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field in the first quarter of San Francisco’s home opener against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

That gave the 49ers’ quarterback job back to Garoppolo, who shockingly returned to the team on a massive pay cut after San Francisco failed to find a trade partner this offseason.

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

Prepare for many, many Garoppolo tweets to occupy your Twitter timelines as the veteran quarterback takes back the reins of the 49ers’ offense this season.

