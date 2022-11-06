NFL TV broadcast maps Week 9

The Minnesota Vikings are starting their first road trip in week nine against the Washington Commanders. They will have back-to-back road games with the team heading to Buffalo in week 10 for a big game that could end up Proving whether the Vikings are a legit Threat or not.

Going into week nine,

CBS early

The CBS early slate has the Buffalo Bills taking on the New York Jets as the national game in red.

In blue, the Miami Dolphins are taking on the Chicago Bears.

In yellow, the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In green, the Indianapolis Colts take on the New England Patriots.

The gray portion is a blackout by the home team, meaning the Detroit Lions, as they play against the Green Bay Packers on Fox in the same time slot.

CBS late

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

This one is easy. The entire Nation will see the Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fox single

On Fox, you only get one game in your market due to the national game on CBS.

If you live in the yellow space, you are in luck, as you get to watch the Minnesota Vikings take on the Washington Commanders.

In red, the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions.

The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Atlanta Falcons in green.

In orange, you get the Carolina Panthers taking on the Cincinnati Bengals.

The one late game that Fox is showing has the Seattle Seahawks battling the Arizona Cardinals.

Story Originally appeared on Vikings Wire