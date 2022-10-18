NFL Transactions: Monday 10/17 – NFLTradeRumors.co

Bills

Broncos

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Dolphins

  • Dolphins released RB ZaQuandre White from their practice squad.

Jets

Packers

  • Packers claimed OL Read Tenuta off of waivers from the Colts. (NFLTR)

Panthers

  • Panthers traded WR Robby Anderson to the Cardinals. (NFLTR)
  • Panthers signed LB Chandler Wooten off of the Cardinals’ practice squad.

Raiders

  • Raiders placed CB Nate Hobbs is an injured reserve. (NFLTR)
  • Raiders signed CB Tevaughn Campbell to their practice squad.
  • Raiders released CB Bryce Cosby from their practice squad.

Saints

Texans

  • Texans designated TE Teagan Quitoriano to return from injured reserve.

Titans

  • Titans signed WR CJ Board to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Titans released WR Josh Gordon from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
  • Titans signed DB Josh Thompson off of the Jaguars’ practice squad.
  • Titans placed OLB Ola Adeniyi is an injured reserve.

Vikings

  • Vikings activated WR Blake Proehl from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
  • Vikings waived S Myles Dorn.

