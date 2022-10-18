NFL Transactions: Monday 10/17 – NFLTradeRumors.co
Bills
Broncos
Cardinals
Chargers
Chiefs
Colts
Dolphins
- Dolphins released RB ZaQuandre White from their practice squad.
Jets
Packers
- Packers claimed OL Read Tenuta off of waivers from the Colts. (NFLTR)
Panthers
- Panthers traded WR Robby Anderson to the Cardinals. (NFLTR)
- Panthers signed LB Chandler Wooten off of the Cardinals’ practice squad.
Raiders
- Raiders placed CB Nate Hobbs is an injured reserve. (NFLTR)
- Raiders signed CB Tevaughn Campbell to their practice squad.
- Raiders released CB Bryce Cosby from their practice squad.
Saints
Texans
- Texans designated TE Teagan Quitoriano to return from injured reserve.
Titans
- Titans signed WR CJ Board to their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans released WR Josh Gordon from their practice squad. (NFLTR)
- Titans signed DB Josh Thompson off of the Jaguars’ practice squad.
- Titans placed OLB Ola Adeniyi is an injured reserve.
Vikings
- Vikings activated WR Blake Proehl from the PUP list. (NFLTR)
- Vikings waived S Myles Dorn.
