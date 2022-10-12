NFL Trade rumors: What are some possible destinations for Christian McCaffrey? Eagles, Bills…

When the Carolina Panthers fired head Coach Matt Rhule following a dismal 11-27 record since he led the team, it was a signal that the franchise was ready to rebuild. Prospective teams are expected to come calling soon to find out which players could be available for trading in order to meet the Nov. 1 deadline.

Christian McCaffrey is the team’s biggest star, and therefore also their strongest bargaining chip. If the Panthers wish to rebuild the team from scratch, they need draft capital to be able to do so. McCaffrey gives them the best chance of acquiring that if they put him on the trade market. If this does take place, here are some possible destinations for the 26-year-old.

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills were reported to have reached out to the Panthers to discuss McCaffreybut later reports indicate those talks haven’t happened yet.

The #Panthers haven’t had trade talks about Christian McCaffrey with the #Bills or any other team this season, per sources. Carolina already paid most of his $8.6M salary in a bonus. Every team will be working the phones the next few weeks, but nothing in the works with CMC. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 10, 2022

Nevertheless, it would make total sense for the Bills to make a move, given that they look to be launching a serious bid for the Lombardi Cup this year. Josh Allen has been a superstar, the defensive unit is soundand the addition of McCaffrey would further solidify their chances of winning the Super Bowl.

Philadelphia Eagles

Another team that is shaping up to make a serious run for the Championship is the Philadelphia Eagles, the only ones unbeaten in the league. The Eagles depend a lot on the run, and McCaffrey would up their game in this regard. Partnering him with dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts would make the team a force to contend with in the backfield.

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are in trouble after five weeks in the NFL season. Languishing in the standings with a 2-3 record, they have lost running back Javonte Williams, who is out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury. Russell Wilson has been unable to pull the team together, and having McCaffrey’s talents at short-area receiving could help him eventually find his stride.

It’s wild to me so many Broncos fans are vehemently opposed to Pursuing Christian McCaffrey. Carolina is looking to dump the salary, not for crazy compensation. Denver’s offense definitely needs a big spark and CMC could provide it. Plus, the Broncos have significant cap space 🤔 — Will Petersen (@PetersenWill) October 12, 2022

San Francisco 49ers

After all the drama involving their quarterbacks, the The San Francisco 49ers are sitting at the top of the NFC West heading into Week 6. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan is known to favor running backs, and has invested heavily in this position. If the 49ers want to solidify their hold on the top post, they could well to bolster their coach’s favorite unit. McCaffrey is their best bet at doing that.