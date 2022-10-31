NFL trade rumors: Bradley Chubb draws interest from Dolphins, Jets

As the 2022 NFL trade deadline quickly approaches, Rumors are starting to pick up, and one such rumor—should it come to fruition—could have a significant impact on the Buffalo Bills’ hopes of securing a third straight AFC East championship.

Per Peter King of NBC SportsDenver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb is drawing interest from both the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets, with both teams considering dealing a first-round pick for the fifth-year pro.

(Broncos) GM George Paton, clearly, would move Chubb, due to be a free-agent in March, having missed 24 games due to injury in his first four years, for a first-round pick, and he may get one. A well-plugged-in GM told me over the weekend the Jets and Dolphins are interested, and interested enough to consider dealing a first-rounder for Chubb.

King also notes that any Chubb trade would likely also include a long-term contract extension, since Chubb is currently playing on his fifth-year option and is scheduled to become a free agent after the season.

The Dolphins and the Jets are chasing the Bills in the standings, and doing a decent job of it through the first half of the season; both teams are 1.5 games back in the standings, but Miami already has a win in hand on Buffalo, and the Jets have an opportunity to match that in Week 9. Adding the oft-injured but Talented Chubb to either of these teams would be a significant step forward as both teams try to slow down Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense enough to contend for the division title.