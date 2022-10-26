NFL trade Rumors 2022: Mike Gesicki to New York Giants makes no sense

With the 2022 NFL trade deadline just days away, trade Rumors and speculation are Flying fast and Furious around the Inter-Google. CBS Sports this week proposed that the Giants trade for Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki.

Here is the rationale:

Acquiring Gesicki makes a lot of sense, especially given Daniel Bellinger’s recent eye injury that is slated to keep him out indefinitely. A New Jersey native, Gesicki has proven to be a highly productive player when given the opportunity. The five-year veteran caught 13 touchdowns over a three-year span while eclipsing the 700-yard receiving mark in consecutive seasons. Once thought to be a likely trade target, Gesicki’s increased role in Mike McDaniel’s offense over the last two games (he had 14 targets over that span after having 12 in the season’s first five games) may suggest that Gesicki will remain in Miami at least through the 2022 season. At the very least, Gesicki’s recent surge in production will surely raise the Dolphins’ asking price if they decide to deal him.

Valentine’s View

This trade would make no sense. Yes, the Giants could use tight end help. Yes, the 27-year-old Gesicki is a good player — 217 receptions in 71 games, 31 starts. Yes, Gesicki is better than Chris Myarick or Tanner Hudson.

Still, this is the exact kind of trade the Giants almost certainly can’t make. And shouldn’t make even if they can.

Gesicki is on a one-year, fully-guaranteed $10.931 million contract. That means every cent of it would go on to the Giants’ 2022 salary cap. As of today, Over The Cap shows the Giants with $2.473 million in cap space. So, where is the rest of the money going to come from?

Here is the other thing about this. Gesicki can be a free agent at the end of this season. The Giants, even at 6-1, cannot be in the business of ‘now’ trades that impact their ability to build the roster long-term.

Maybe there would be a way for the Giants to re-structure Gesicki’s deal and get him to agree to a long-term deal with the Giants. That is probably the only way this can or should even be considered. In lieu of that, I don’t see any way this deal is even possible.

Your thoughts, Giants fans?