NFL trade deadline: Will Raiders make a deal?

As the Las Vegas Raiders’ brass spends time in a temporary headquarters in Sarasota, Florida in between games in New Orleans and Jacksonville, they are probably having serious conversations that they didn’t expect to be having.

Perhaps the NFL’s biggest disappointment in 2022 thus far, the Raiders are 2-5 and reeling after an embarrassing and stunning 24-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday. As they try to pick up the pieces, the Raiders are also dealing with the reality of the league calendar. The NFL trade deadline is looming in less than 24 hours at 1 pm PT Tuesday.

So, new Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler and Coach Josh McDaniels have to make some quick decisions. Sitting in last place in the AFC West and three games off a playoff pace with 10 games remaining, should they sell for pieces for the future?

The Raiders sent defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys last week and more deals could happen in the next day.

There have long been reports that safety Johnathan Abram and defensive end Clelin Ferrell are available. Sunday they were both rotational players (Ferrell played 53 percent of the snaps at New Orleans and Abram played 34 percent). Both players are free agents after the season and neither likely would command much back in return.

Of course, the Raiders’ other 2019 first-round pick, Josh Jacobs, is also a free agent at the end of the season. unlike Ferrell and Abram, though, Jacobs could fetch a decent return. Jacobs has 676 yards rushing this season and he is currently fourth in the NFL in rushing.

If the Raiders think Jacobs may want to test the free-agent market and they feel like they’re buried at 2-5, perhaps a last-minute trade for the tailback could be possible. Teams such as the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, among others, would likely be interested.

Other 2023 free agents include linebackers Denzel Perryman and Jayon Brown, cornerback Anthony Averett and Rock Ya-sin, tight end Foster Moreau, safety Duron Harmon and receiver Mack Hollins. At 2-5, almost any player could be available at the right price.

Will Las Vegas make a move? We will see very soon.