NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Chubb to Dolphins, Ridely to Jaguars

The annual NFL trade deadline sees a number of teams make moves in an effort to propel themselves into Super Bowl contention — this year, or in future years. The activity was constant all the way until the final buzzer, as 12 players were moved.

Here’s a recap of the 10 trades that went down Tuesday:

Hockenson dealt within division

You rarely see Rival teams make a swap midseason, if at all. But such was the case Tuesday, as the Detroit Lions shipped former Pro Bowl tight end TJ Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings.

Hockenson — the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Iowa — has 26 receptions for 395 yards and three scores this season. During his first three seasons in Detroit, he averaged 53.3 catches, 557.7 receiving yards and four touchdowns per season.

Chicago Bears land Claypool

The Bears acquired third-year wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers, ESPN reported. Chicago is sending its original 2023 second-round draft pick to Pittsburgh and not the one it acquired from the Ravens in the Roquan Smith deal, NFL Network reported.

Claypool has totaled 32 receptions, 311 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown across the Steelers’ eight games this season.

Steelers make another move

This time, it’s one that adds to their roster. Pittsburgh is acquiring defensive back William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders, NFL Network reported. The Steelers and Commanders will swap late-round 2025 draft picks as part of the trade.

Jackson has totaled 16 combined tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended across four games.

Miami Dolphins acquire Chubb

The Dolphins are acquiring defensive end Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos, NFL Network reported. Miami will send a 2023 first-rounder (via the San Francisco 49ers), its 2024 fourth-rounder and running back Chase Edmonds in exchange for Chubb and Denver’s 2025 fifth-rounder, ESPN reported.

Chubb has totaled 5.5 sacks, 26 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one pass defended this season.

Dolphins still in business

Miami is acquiring running back Jeff Wilson from the 49ers for a 2023 fifth-rounder, ESPN reported.

Wilson has totaled 468 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 5.1 yards per carry this season. The trade reunites Wilson with Mike McDaniel, Miami’s head coach and former San Francisco Offensive coordinator.

Ridley shipped to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are acquiring wide receiver Calvin Ridley — who is suspended for the 2022 season due to gambling on NFL games — from the Atlanta Falcons. The maximum return for Atlanta is a 2023 fifth-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder. The package reaching that level, though, depends on Ridley’s reinstatement and if he makes the team.

Broncos add pass rusher

After moving Chubb, the Broncos acquired Jacob Martin from the New York Jets, NFL Network reported. Denver is sending a 2024 fourth-rounder to New York for Martin and a 2024 fifth-rounder.

Martin has totaled 1.5 sacks, eight combined tackles and one forced fumble this season.

Buffalo Bills add to RB room

The Bills are acquiring running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts, ESPN reported. Buffalo is sending running back Zack Moss and a Conditional 2023 sixth-rounder to Indianapolis for Hines, per NFL Network.

Hines has totaled 18 carries for 36 yards and one touchdown this season. He also has 25 receptions for 188 yards.

Bills also add a DB

The Bills acquired defensive back Dean Marlowe from the Falcons for a 2023 seventh-rounder.

Marlowe has registered 11 tackles this season while appearing in eight games.

Atlanta Falcons land a new DB

The Falcons acquired defensive back Rashad Fenton from the Kansas City Chiefs for a conditional seventh-rounder, NFL Network reported.

Fenton has totaled 24 combined tackles and two passes defended this season.