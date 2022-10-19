NFL trade deadline rumors: Multiple teams have inquired about Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne, per report

With the NFL’s trade deadline looming, there are several reports offering a forecast about what may happen by 4 pm ET on Nov. 1. One of those reports is centered around Kendrick Bourne, who has seen his production decline during his second season with the Patriots. Multiple teams have called New England regarding a possible trade for the veteran receiver, according to ESPN.

Bourne would likely welcome a new opportunity given his lack of involvement in New England’s offense through six games. He has just 11 catches (on 14 targets) for 156 yards and was targeted just once in each of the Patriots’ last two games. Bourne appeared in just 6% of the Patriots’ Offensive snaps during this past Sunday, catching his Lone target in New England’s 38-15 win over Cleveland.

The 27-year-old’s lack of involvement is puzzling considering the success he had in 2021, his first season with the Patriots. Despite making just five starts, Bourne set career highs with 55 receptions for 800 yards. He also matched his career-high of five touchdown receptions while helping the Patriots capture a wild card playoff berth.

A former undrafted rookie, Bourne spent his first four seasons in San Francisco. He saw a steady climb in his production during his time with the 49ers that included an active role in the team’s Super Bowl run in 2019. Bourne parlayed his success in San Francisco into a three-year, $15 million deal with the Patriots last offseason.

The Raiders and Packers could be among the teams that would be interested in acquiring Bourne before the deadline. Las Vegas needs another receiver to help open things up for Davante Adams. Green Bay is also in need of receiver help following Adams’ offseason departure and the recent injury to Randall Cobb.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently said that he has had conversations with Green Bay’s brass ahead of the trade deadline.

“I trust that they’ll be in the mix on certain guys that they like,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show. “As always, it comes down to need price cost of those certain players, but I know Brian’s going to do what’s best for our football team and if he feels like adding a guy or two to the mix, then I’m sure he’s going to try and make that happen.”