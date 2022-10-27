NFL trade deadline Rumors Andre Dillard Dalton Risner available

The NFL trade deadline is next week. The Tennessee Titans should be calling every team in the league to see if they have an Offensive lineman or two available. With that in mind, there is a report out there today that OT Andre Dillard of the Philadelphia Eagles and OG Dalton Risner of the Denver Broncos could be available “for the right price:”

Sources tell @theScore two quality OL who are receiving interest and available for the right price: #Broncos LG Dalton Risner and #Eagles LT Andre Dillard, currently behind Jordan Mailata. Both players are in the final year of their rookie contracts and both are proven starters. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 26, 2022

Look, I don’t know what “the right price” is, but if Jon Robinson wants this team to be able to do anything in the postseason he needs to call the Eagles and find out. Dillard was a first-round pick for the Eagles in 2019. They did not pick up his fifth-year option, so he is in the final year of his rookie contract. We know he’s better than Dennis Daley. Trade for him, see how he does, and if he does well re-sign him.

Risner was a second-round pick in 2019. The Titans don’t have as big of a need at guard, but it wouldn’t hurt to upgrade from Aaron Brewer.