Comment on this story Comment

The Carolina Panthers have been the center of attention heading into the NFL’s trade deadline, which looms on the first day of November. That will remain the case. The Rebuilding franchise already has completed two deals — including last week’s Christian McCaffrey blockbuster that we told you was coming about a month ago — and the expectation around the industry remains that the Panthers will continue amassing draft capital with at least two more transactions, most likely focused on the Offensive and defensive line. While there is still a chance they move another star player — Rival general managers continue to poke and prod and make attempts to pry more young Talent out of Carolina — the executives I spoke with over the weekend believe the odds of Carolina dealing star pass rusher Brian Burns or versatile defensive back Jeremy Chinn are scant.

But don’t rule it out entirely. It seems clear the Panthers want it known that they turned down an offer of two first-round draft picks for Burns, although an ESPN report on the matter was perplexing in some other front offices.

“They wanted a first and a second for Burns when we spoke with them last week,” said a high-ranking official from one team who had been in contact with Panthers officials and who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not permitted to speak about potential transactions.

What to know from NFL Week 7: Tom Brady and the Bucs are having a bad Tim

If the Panthers were able to get 2023 and 2024 first-rounders for Burns, the evaluators I spoke to believe they would be foolish not to take them. And while former Maryland receiver DJ Moore is more likely than not to stay in Carolina, at least one general manager believes — given the exploding returns for receivers in the offseason — he is still in play should a suitor exude sufficient desperation.

Carolina General Manager Scott Fitterer is trying to reposition the franchise on the fly and make the case why this front office should remain intact for 2023, despite Coach Matt Rhule being fired less than a third of the way into his third season. Collecting a kitty of high draft picks is one way to impress the boss, team owner David Tepper, whose run atop the franchise has been undistinguished to say the least.

Contending teams, always looking to fortify their pass rush and offensive line, believe Carolina end Henry Anderson is a prime candidate to be dealt, with offense tackle Cameron Erving also seen as someone potentially on the move.

The Rams might be shopping again

Which teams do executives believe might be most willing to engage in that desperation-mode style of midseason transaction? The 3-3 Rams are one of the more prominent franchises named.

It was widely assumed among the executives I spoke with that the Rams were the runners-up for McCaffrey. They are also seen as a team that was likely to have made a substantial offer for Burns. The Rams’ pass rush has gone to mush, three-time defensive player of the year Aaron Donald is not having a transcendent season by his standards, and the franchise is already highly leveraged in “win now” mode. (Rams GM Les Snead famously wore an “F— them picks” T-shirt while celebrating last year’s Super Bowl win.) And the team’s Offensive line play has been so poor that it is undermining the Rams’ ability to move the ball on the ground or through the air.

They are already depleted in the short term from their Bonanza of trades, but there are always future drafts to cut into. No one in football believes the Rams are going to change course now, with one general manager pointing out that Payroll is never an issue for that franchise. Two executives pointed to Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil as a prime potential target; franchise left tackle Andrew Whitworth Retired after the Super Bowl, and the void has been acute. Tunsil has a team-friendly $18.5 million base salary for 2023, the Texans are nowhere close to competing despite their perpetual rebuild, and with an extension unlikely they might be wise to lean into 2024 and 2025 draft pick Returns if that’s what it takes.

Russell Wilson wanted more. Now he has to salvage whatever he can

Rams owner Stan Kroenke gives his football people a wide berth and is already about $100 million over the cap in actual dollars spent in salary. There is a strong expectation around the league that the Rams could add another pass catcher as well, with the team actively re-recruiting injured former all-pro Odell Beckham Jr., who played no small role in their Championship Ascent last season. Coach Sean McVay made it abundantly clear in an offseason chat that the Rams would push the limits to get Beckham back in the fold — and that was well before their season got off to a rocky start.

Don’t expect a Chase Claypool deal

For all the chatter about a possible trade of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool to Green Bay, I wouldn’t get my hopes up, Packers fans. Such a trade wouldn’t come easy, and the Steelers aren’t in a hurry to deal young, cheap talent.

There are ample teams looking to add to their offense ahead of the deadline — the Rams, Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to name a few — and there are ongoing conversations about Carolina’s Moore and several New York Jets receivers. Teams are also Probing the Steelers about Claypool, the 24-year-old third-year pro. With the Steelers already having already paid Diontae Johnson, with George Pickens emerging as a potential force in his rookie season, and with that team generally judicious about spreading salary around, the questions make sense.

But the Steelers are trying to provide as many options for Rookie Kenny Pickett as possible as the franchise goes through the arduous process of breaking in a novice quarterback for the first time in almost two decades. Nothing is impossible in this league, but the odds of someone offering Pittsburgh a deal it can’t refuse for a player whose production has been this spotty do not appear great.

Running backs could be on the move

The running back market — in this age of throw-on-every-down football — isn’t usually that strong, but there is an expectation around the league that McCaffrey and Jacksonville’s James Robinson, who was traded to the Jets on Monday night, won’t be the last back deal.

The Rams have made no secret about their desire to move Cam Akers, although getting much in return is already proving difficult and that appears unlikely to change. Denver’s Melvin Gordon had a falling-out with besieged Rookie Coach Nathaniel Hackett, and with the Broncos’ season already looking lost, some executives think trying to get a pick for the 29-year-old would make sense.

A few general managers have ruminated on the potential for a Kareem Hunt deal. The Cleveland Browns are reeling; with Nick Chubb rolling, Hunt sees only a fraction of the action in their backfield that he might elsewhere, and perhaps the Browns could get both a future pick and a Veteran depth piece to help fill their Massive void at defensive tackle if they deal the 27 -year-old.

“Hunt would be the best back on the market, and it’s not even close,” said one GM who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not allowed to discuss other teams’ rosters. “Don’t they have like four backs on their roster, anyway? That defense needs help.”