NFL Trade Deadline News & Rumors: Teams are calling about Antonio Gibson, but Washington isn’t trading him

The NFL’s trade deadline is next Tuesday, November 1st at 4pm. Moves are already being made around the league, but the Washington Commanders have been very quiet except for the William Jackson trade noise that has quieted down since it first started with a reported trade request that was denied by the high-priced FA signing. The rest of the NFC East has been active over the last week, but Head Coach Ron Rivera said today, “We’re not looking to move anybody. If there’s something outlandish you’ve got to listen but we have no intention of moving anyone.”

Rivera opened today’s presser by making a statement about the Jordan Schultz report this morning that the Commanders have been getting trade interest for third-year RB/KR Antonio Gibson. Schultz noted that the team would prefer to keep him and are only listening to the inquiries at this point. They are not shopping the versatile Offensive weapon.

Gibson has had success with Washington since being drafted in the 3rd round in 2020. Washington used another 3rd round pick this year to select Alabama RB Brian Robinson, Jr. The pair competed during the off/preseason and it looked like the Rookie would get the starting nod before a shooting before the season sidelined Robinson. Gibson appeared to be in the doghouse after a preseason fumble, and started doing work with special teams as a kick returner.

Gibson has 273 yards and 2 TDs on the ground through 7 games this year, along with 170 receiving yards and a TD. The team has liked the 1-2 Punch that they get with Gibson and Robinson providing them, and Rivera said they really like the running back room they have. That room also included JD McKissic who has taken a backseat this year with the Talent in front of him on the roster.