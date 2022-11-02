NFL trade deadline news: Raiders don’t make a deal

Whether the disappointing 2-5 Las Vegas Raiders claw their way back into the AFC playoff Chase or not, they will do so without making any major NFL trades.

The team did not make a trade before the deadline passed for the season at 1 pm PT Tuesday. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Raiders’ general manager Dave Ziegler had trade discussions, but nothing developed before the deadline.

No deals came to fruition for the @Raiders today. They had various discussions, but nothing was consummated. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) November 1, 2022

The Raiders traded defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins to the Dallas Cowboys last week. There was a chance the Raiders could try to trade more players after they dropped another game Sunday, a demoralizing 24-0 loss at the New Orleans Saints.

In the end, the Hankins’ move, though, was the final trade of the season for the Raiders. So, barring some waiver claims or cuts, there won’t be any major additions or subtractions from this team that has underachieved in the final 10 weeks of the season.

For several weeks reports that safety Johnathan Abram and defensive end Clelin Ferrell were available. Both players are free agents after the season because the new Las Vegas brass declined to give the 2019 first-round picks their fifth-year options.

Of course, the Raiders’ other 2019 first-round pick, Josh Jacobs, is also a free agent at the end of the season. Jacobs has 676 yards rushing this season and he is currently fourth in the NFL in rushing. There were no reports that Las Vegas was close to dealing him Tuesday. So, the Raiders can either try to extend him, give him a tag or let him test free agency next offseason.

Other 2023 Las Vegas free agents include linebackers Denzel Perryman and Jayon Brown, cornerback Anthony Averett and Rock Ya-sin, tight end Foster Moreau, safety Duron Harmon and receiver Mack Hollins.

Around the league, it was the busiest trade-deadline day ever with 10 deals completed.

There were a record 10 trades made today, the most ever made on any NFL trade deadline day. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

But, with no trades made, the Raiders will try to turn their season around with its current group.