NFL trade deadline live updates: Grades and latest on Bradley Chubb, Chase Claypool and TJ Hockenson

Earlier today, the 49ers traded running back Jeff Wilson to the Miami Dolphins:

Why did the 49ers trade RB Jeff Wilson?

Kyle Shanahan on Sunday seemed to have fun having Wilson and Christian McCaffrey in the same backfield, which the 49ers did eight times in their win against the Rams. Wilson is a strong between-the-tackles runner, but he’s also been a consistent pass catcher over the past four and a half seasons. The 49ers took advantage of that on the opening play when two Rams Defenders covered McCaffrey and Jimmy Garoppolo found Wilson open for a nine-yard gain.

None of the team’s other tailbacks can recreate that pass-catching combination. Still, the 49ers simply have a lot of other tailbacks. Elijah Mitchell, their leading rusher from 2021, is expected back from injured reserve next week while the team is trying to develop Rookies Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason, neither of whom got carries in Sunday’s win.

Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel is still expected to get a few carries a game while Tevin Coleman — who has some similarities with Wilson — is on the practice squad.

The 49ers love Wilson, but their abundance at the position — plus the fact that Wilson will be a free agent in March — made a fifth-round pick hard to resist.

What’s the running back plan now?

The plan will be to alternate McCaffrey and Mitchell, who’s faster than Wilson and who picked up the 49ers’ one-cut-and-go philosophy at tailback last year much faster than most rookies. Shanahan and his coaches love Mitchell’s combination of power and speed. And although he and McCaffrey will alternate throughout a game, Mitchell will likely get early-down carries while McCaffrey, the superior receiver, will be on the field on third downs.

Mitchell, of course, has built a long injury history in a short amount of time in San Francisco and is currently coming back from an MCL sprain. In the event he goes down again, the 49ers would lean more heavily on third-round pick Davis-Price. Coleman, who also has good speed, would be brought up from the practice squad in that scenario.