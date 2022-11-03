NFL trade deadline: Dolphins acquire Bradley Chubb from Broncos

Comment on this story Comment

The Miami Dolphins fortified their pass rush for a playoff push by making the biggest deal on a busy NFL trade deadline day. They agreed to trade a package that includes a first-round draft choice to the Denver Broncos for former Pro Bowl outside linebacker Bradley Chubb. The Dolphins and Broncos completed an agreement on the deal Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the 4 pm Eastern time leaguewide deadline. Both teams later confirmed the trade, with the Dolphins announcing that it is contingent upon the players involved passing physicals.

Chubb, a Pro Bowl selection in 2020, is expected to sign a long-term contract extension with the Dolphins to keep him in Miami beyond this season, according to a person familiar with the situation. He is in the final season of his current contract after the Broncos exercised their fifth-year option in his original rookie deal.

We have agreed to terms on a trade with the Denver Broncos for Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for running back Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick, pending physicals. pic.twitter.com/ljhqFuX8vD — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 1, 2022

The Broncos agreed to send Chubb and a fifth-round pick in 2025 to the Dolphins for a first-round selection next year, a fourth-rounder in 2024 and running back Chase Edmonds. The first-round choice being traded by the Dolphins is the pick they obtained from the San Francisco 49ers in last year’s deal that enabled the Niners to move up to select quarterback Trey Lance third overall in the 2021 draft.

Chubb’s arrival will provide a considerable boost to a Dolphins pass rush that has produced only 15 sacks this season. Chubb has 5.5 sacks this season. He had 26 sacks in his 4½ seasons with Denver, including 12 as a rookie in 2018. The Dolphins have a 5-3 record and are in position for a wild-card spot in the AFC postseason field.

The Broncos, meanwhile, are strengthening their draft resources amid a disappointing season. They have struggled to a record of 3-5 even after trading for quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason and signing him to a five-year, $245 million contract extension just before the season. The Broncos essentially had to decide whether to trade Chubb and get what they could for him or attempt to sign him to a contract extension ahead of free agency in March.

“We have great confidence in our players, including a talented group of pass rushers, and this trade brings us significant draft capital to continue improving our roster.” GM George Paton is agreeing to terms with the Miami Dolphins on a trade involving Bradley Chubb: pic.twitter.com/0e2EO8d0UQ — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 1, 2022

“This was a difficult decision that involved many considerations as we work to build a Championship team,” Broncos General Manager George Paton said in a statement released by the team. “We have great confidence in our players, including a talented group of pass rushers, and this trade brings us significant draft capital to continue improving our roster.”

The Chubb deal was the most significant on an unusually active deadline day in the NFL. A series of moves resulted in tight end TJ Hockenson, wide receiver Chase Claypool, suspended wideout Calvin Ridley and other players changing teams.

Trades once were all but forbidden in the NFL. Now they’ve been embraced by a new generation of general managers and coaches as a valid tool for roster construction — or, in some cases, deconstruction.

Tuesday’s deals even included a swap between division foes, as the Detroit Lions sent Hockenson to an NFC North rival, the Minnesota Vikings, for a second-round pick next year and a third-round choice in 2024. The Vikings also received a fourth- round selection next year and a Conditional pick in 2024, along with Hockenson, a former Pro Bowl selection.

The Pittsburgh Steelers sent Claypool to the Chicago Bears for a second-round pick next year. The Steelers were on the receiving end of a trade with the Washington Commanders for cornerback William Jackson III. The Atlanta Falcons sent Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars for two conditional draft picks. Ridley is serving a suspension by the league at least through the completion of this season for betting on NFL games while he was away from the Falcons.