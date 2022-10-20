NFL trade deadline: Christian McCaffrey focused on his play, Rumors are ‘out of my control’

With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, arguably the biggest name on the block is Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. With Carolina firing Matt Rhule, it seems like the franchise is on the doorstep of an entire rebuild. While they may not go into a total fire sale, getting assets for one of their better Veteran players makes sense, and CBS Sports Senior NFL Insider Jonathan Jones recently reported that they are listening to offers surrounding the two-time All-Pro back.

So, what does McCaffrey think about all this? As you may expect, he said he’s simply focusing on his play on the field.

“Keeping that away from me. That’s out of my control,” McCaffrey said, per The Athletic. “Trying to control everything I can control. … Right now I’m a Carolina Panther and giving my all to this place.”

There also seems like they’ll be no shortage of suitors for McCaffrey’s services, especially since he is under contract through the 2025 season. That said, the Panthers have reportedly put a multi-pick price on McCaffrey, which could eliminate some landing spots that view that as too much.

Meanwhile, he didn’t seem too worried whether or not the Panthers would keep him in the loop if any trade talks seriously develop over the next few weeks.

“If they keep me in the loop — great. If not, it doesn’t matter,” McCaffrey said. “Like I said, I’m focused on playing against the Bucs this week right now, and doing everything I can to prepare for that game.”

When healthy, McCaffrey has been one of the best all-around backs in NFL history. He’s the fastest player in league history to reach 3,000 rushing yards and 3,000 receiving yards. The 26-year-old is also tied for the most consecutive games with a reception by a running back with 57.

The NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 1.