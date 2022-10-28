NFL Trade Deadline: 3 Deals the Jacksonville Jaguars Should Consider

The Jacksonville Jaguars have never been a shy team when it comes to making trades. And while the Jaguars didn’t make any moves at last year’s trade deadline with general manager Trent Baalke at the helm, that doesn’t mean they should always stand pat.

With this year’s deadline falling at 4 pm on Tuesday afternoon, the Jaguars have a few more days to consider moves that could either improve their 2022 roster or their stockpile of draft picks for 2023 and beyond.

Jacksonville already traded running back James Robinson to the New York Jets earlier this week for a conditional sixth-round draft pick that is set to become a fifth-round pick if Robinson hits 600 rushing yards. The Jaguars currently have 10 draft picks, with one selection in each of the first three rounds, two in the fourth round, one in the fifth round, three in the sixth round, and one in the seventh round.

But what other moves should the Jaguars at least consider? Here are three that make sense.

The trade: Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Jaguars.

Terms: The Jaguars send their second-round pick in 2023.

Why the deal makes sense: Few teams need outside receiver help as badly as the Jaguars, which isn’t ideal considering they just paid two receivers this offseason. But Christian Kirk isn’t an outside receiver who will threaten defenses downfield, and Zay Jones is more of a possession threat. Enter Claypool, who could now be replaceable thanks to the addition of Pickens. The Jaguars’ brass hasn’t shown a great ability to Scout Rookie receivers, so it makes sense to spend a pick on a proven downfield Threat who can be the 50-50 ball-winner the Jaguars’ offense needs.

With the Jaguars owning 10 draft picks, they could stand to part with a second-rounder if it means they are adding a legitimate long-term piece to the offense with it. The downside is Claypool has just 27 games left on his rookie deal, so you would only get 1.5 seasons to know if he is a piece of the future. If he isn’t, then it is a terrible swing-and-miss.

Still, the Jaguars’ top priority should be adding more weapons for Trevor Lawrence. Take advantage of his rookie deal now instead of waiting until he is in his fourth or fifth season and still waiting for a downfield threat. Plus, this would eliminate the need for the Jaguars to spend a top-50 pick on receiver, allowing them to focus on cornerback, interior defensive line or tight end instead. The chances of a second-round receiver providing more instantly than what Claypool could provide are pretty slim.

The trade: Broncos TE Albert Okwuegbunam to the Jaguars

Terms: Jaguars send 2023 sixth-round pick from Eagles and TE Dan Arnold.

Why the deal makes sense: The Broncos are clearly out on Albert Okwuegbunam during the Russell Wilson/Nate Hackett era, which feels … weird. The Broncos have made Greg Dulcich, Eric Tomlinson, Andrew Beck, and Eric Saubert all active ahead of Okwuegbunam the last two weeks, leaving the Talented pass-catcher in street clothes on the sideline as the Broncos offense has sputtered.

Okwuegbunam was supposed to be a major piece of the offense but has seen just 10 targets all year, totaling seven catches for 50 yards and seeing his snaps drop every week since the opener. The Broncos don’t appear to have much use for him, so why not dangle a veteran tight end on an expiring contract who could perhaps give them a more established threat?

The Jaguars’ offense has seen Dan Arnold play just 13% of the Offensive snaps in 2022, drawing four catches on five targets for 78 yards. He has made a few big plays, but he plays sparingly and is in a contract year. He is more experienced and productive overall in his career than Okwuegbunam, but Okwuegbunam is three years younger, has two more cheap seasons left on his contract, and is a physical specimen who is arguably a more complete tight end. Throw in a late pick to make this work and improve the upside of the offense’s long-term trajectory.

The trade: New England Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne to the Jaguars

Terms: Jaguars send Conditional 2023 sixth-round pick from Jets.

Why the deal makes sense: The New England Patriots have a mix-and-match group at wide receiver that is almost similar to the Jaguars. But while the Jaguars don’t have many previously productive veterans who are left blowing in the wind, the Patriots have a lightly-used Kendrick Bourne waiting to be snatched up.

Nelson Agholor is another Patriots receiver who is likely on the market, but we have already seen Doug Pederson try to get the most out of Agholor. Why not kick the tires on Bourne? He has caught 6-of-8 deep targets for 233 yards and two touchdowns over the last two seasons, and the Patriots have turned to other receivers ahead of him in the pecking order in most weeks in 2022. A change of scenery could be good for him after catching 12 touchdowns in the previous three seasons.

As for the Jaguars, they could deal for Bourne and raise the floor and ceiling of the receiver room in 2022 and beyond. He would give the Jaguars a better downfield threat on the outside than any of their other current targets and would add much-needed depth to a group that has struggled whenever even one injury hits.

Bourne is also under contract next year and could serve as a Marvin Jones replacement for 2023. Sending a Conditional sixth that will likely become a fifth is a cheap cost for a starting-quality receiver, and it doesn’t even keep the Jaguars from being able to Invest a premium pick in the position next year.