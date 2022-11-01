NFL trade deadline 2022 tracker: Live updates on the latest moves, trade Rumors and Buzz around the league

Deal or no deal? That’s what all 32 NFL teams will be asking themselves at some point between now and later this afternoon. Clubs have until 4 pm ET on Tuesday to make whatever trades they deem worthy to either push them over the top on a potential Super Bowl run this season or — on the other side of the coin — ship out expendable players for assets to help them in the seasons to come.

Already we’ve seen Massive blockbusters go down across the league, including Christian McCaffrey Landing with the San Francisco 49ers. That deal — which included multiple picks heading back to Carolina — has already started to pay dividends to the Niners after McCaffrey rushed, caught and passed for a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Rams.

It’s that type of impact that teams will be hoping to inject into their rosters to give them a boost down the stretch.

As for some other names to keep an eye on as we near the deadline, Brandin Cooks, Kareem Hunt, Jerry Jeudy, and Alvin Kamara are just some of the players who have seen their names pop up in rumors.

Instead of you needing to keep your head on a swivel for any mega deals that drop between now and the deadline, we’re here to do the heavy lifting for you. Below, you’ll find our deadline live blog where every rumor, report and trade will be documented and analyzed.