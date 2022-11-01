NFL trade deadline 2022: Teams calling about Colts pass-catching RB Nyheim Hines, per report

The 2022 NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 pm ET, and all 32 NFL teams will be making and answering calls on players who may or may not be available. One player multiple Clubs are reportedly interested in is Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines, per ESPN.

The fifth-year running back out of NC State has recorded 224 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown in seven games played this year. He has served primarily as Indy’s receiving back, as he’s caught 25 passes for 188 yards while averaging a career-low 5.1 rushing yards per game. Hines’ best season came in 2020, when he racked up 862 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns.

Colts head Coach Frank Reich famously urged Fantasy football owners to draft Hines this year, but he is averaging just 32 scrimmage yards per game. His 188 receiving yards currently rank fourth on the team. If the Colts were to part ways with Hines, Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay are two other backs who have carried the rock for Reich this season.

Several running backs are reportedly available for trade this week. The Los Angeles Rams have been attempting to move Cam Akers for some time now, and the Cleveland Browns are reportedly now willing to grant Kareem Hunt’s trade request from before the start of the 2022 season.