NFL trade deadline 2022 – All the rumors, deals and reactions

The 2022 NFL trade deadline is approaching, as teams have until 4 pm ET on Nov. 1 to make deals.

The Carolina Panthers — in the midst of a rebuild following the firing of Coach Matt Rhule — have made two big moves so far. It’s Oct. 17, the Arizona Cardinals acquired wide receiver Robbie Anderson from Carolina for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick and a 2025 seventh-rounder. Three days later, the Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for four draft picks.

Among the teams that could try to add Talent is the Buffalo Bills, who have needs at running back and along the Offensive line. The Los Angeles Rams could soon trade away 2020 second-round pick Cam Akers, who wants a “a fresh new start with another team.” The Denver Broncos have received inquiries about defensive end Bradley Chubb and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. And New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore has requested a trade.

We’ve tracked every trade since training camp, with analysis and highlights from our team of NFL Reporters (latest info on top). We’ll continue to add information as trades occur:

Date: October 24

The New York Jets have agreed to acquire running back James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars, sources told ESPN on Monday, confirming a report by NFL Network. The Jets are sending a sixth-round pick to Jacksonville that could become a fifth-rounder as part of the trade, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Jets’ deal for Robinson comes on the heels of rookie running back Breece Hall, a leading candidate for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, suffering a season-ending ACL tear and meniscus injury in Sunday’s game.

Date: October 23

The Denver Broncos have received multiple trade inquiries about star defensive end Bradley Chubb and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, league sources told ESPN.

Although the Broncos would like to retain all three players, they would have to ponder any serious trade offer for multiple reasons. Chubb has 5.5 sacks in Denver’s first six games, but he is in the final year of his contract and prices for defensive ends will continue to skyrocket. Jeudy, a first-round draft selection in 2020, hasn’t Clicked so far in Denver’s new offense, and the same is true of Hamler, the Broncos’ second-round pick in 2020. The Broncos also are short of draft picks after trading two first-round picks and two second-round picks to the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year for quarterback Russell Wilson.

Date: October 23

The Carolina Panthers acquired four draft picks for Christian McCaffrey and two other picks for Robbie Anderson, but they rejected the most lucrative offer they received for pass-rushing standout Brian Burns.

One team offered two first-round picks to the Panthers for Burns, league sources told ESPN. However, the Panthers told that team they are not trading Burns, who is in the middle of his fourth NFL season on a deal that pays him $2.34 million in base salary this year.

Date: October 20

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore, frustrated by his lack of involvement in the offense, requested a trade on Oct. 20, a person familiar with the situation confirmed to ESPN. However, the Jets are not considering a trade, a source said.

Date: October 20

The San Francisco 49ers traded second-, third- and fourth-round picks in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

The deal gives San Francisco the offensive playmaker it needs to compete for a Super Bowl. It also gives McCaffrey a chance to be on a winning team for the first time since his rookie season in 2017 — when Carolina went 11-5 — and return to the Bay Area, where he starred in college at Stanford.

Date: October 17

It appears that Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers might have played his last game for the team after Coach Sean McVay said the Rams have explored the option of finding Akers “a fresh new start with another team.” Since Oct. 14, the Rams have listed Akers on the team’s injury report as out due to personal reasons.

Date: October 17

Less than 24 hours after being removed from a game by Carolina Panthers interim Coach Steve Wilks, Robbie Anderson was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. He will rejoin Cardinals wide receivers Coach Shawn Jefferson, who previously coached Anderson with the Jets, as Arizona looks to restore its offense after Marquise “Hollywood” Brown suffered a foot injury that will sideline him indefinitely.

Date: October 13

Let’s run through 15 realistic trades that could make sense for both sides. In many cases, I’m looking at players who are struggling to find time for one team who could be a useful fit on another. In others, I’m arguing it’s time for a more significant player to move on to a more competitive team. I’ve tried to honor each team’s salary-cap capabilities and flexibility as part of each deal. — Bill Barnwell

Date: October 9

The Cleveland Browns traded their 2024 sixth-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for linebacker Deion Jones and the Falcons’ 2024 seventh-round selection. Jones, who made the Pro Bowl in 2017, should help bolster Cleveland’s linebacking corps, which has struggled since losing Anthony Walker to a season-ending quad tear in Week 2.

Date: Sept. 21

The New England Patriots have traded offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots will receive a 2024 sixth-round pick, while the Raiders will receive Herron and a 2024 seventh-round pick. Herron will be reuniting with his former Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels, now the head coach of the Raiders. Herron started 11 games during the 2020 and 2021 seasons (including playoffs) under McDaniels.

Date: Aug. 31

The Philadelphia Eagles are sending receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 Conditional fourth-round pick (that would change to a fifth-round pick if certain statistical marks are not met), sources told ESPN.

Date: August 30

The Minnesota Vikings sent guard Jesse Davis to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Davis was signed by the Vikings in March after being released by the Miami Dolphins, with whom Davis played for five seasons.

Date: August 30

The Houston Texans traded defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2023 sixth-round pick. Blacklock was a second-round pick by Houston in 2020 and has started only three games in his two seasons in the league. He had 22 tackles and two sacks in 2021.

Date: August 30

The Las Vegas Raiders are sending cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr., a second-round pick in 2019, to the Arizona Cardinals for a Conditional 2023 draft pick. The pick is currently a seventh-rounder but could move up to a sixth. Mullen played in only five games last season because of injury after playing all 32 (starting 26) in his first two seasons.

Date: August 30

The Denver Broncos are sending outside linebacker Malik Reed to the Pittsburgh Steelers for late-pick draft compensation, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Reed, who is entering his fourth season, had 43 tackles and five sacks for Denver in 2021.

Date: August 30

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson from the New Orleans Saints, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Eagles received Gardner-Johnson and the Saints’ 2025 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick and the worse of their two sixth-round draft picks in 2024, the source told Schefter. Gardner-Johnson, who has experience both as a slot corner and safety, is expected to play safety in Philadelphia.

Date: August 30

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded linebacker Grant Stuard and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2023 sixth-rounder. Stuard, a seventh-round pick in last year’s draft, had 15 tackles as a rookie.

Date: August 29

The Tennessee Titans acquired Offensive lineman Dennis Daley and a seventh-round draft pick in 2024 from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2024. Daley was a sixth-round pick by the Panthers in 2019 and played 15 games a year ago, starting nine.

Date: August 29

The Carolina Panthers acquired another target for quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday, trading with the Jacksonville Jaguars for wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., the team announced. The Panthers will send undisclosed draft compensation to Jacksonville.

Date: August 24

The Philadelphia Eagles sent defensive back Ugo Amadi to the Tennessee Titans in a trade involving 2024 late-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Amadi was in Philadelphia for just nine days, as he was traded to the Eagles from the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 15.

Date: August 23

The Green Bay Packers traded Offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, who is from Green Bay, to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a seventh-round draft pick in 2023. Van Lanen was a sixth-round draft pick by the Packers in 2021.

Date: August 22

The Minnesota Vikings acquired quarterback Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday for a Conditional 2024 draft pick, giving the team an additional option behind starter Kirk Cousins ​​amid an uneven summer for his incumbent backups. Mullens will get a chance to unseat Sean Mannion and Kellen Mond, who have been competing for the job.

Date: August 22

The Buffalo Bills have traded guard Cody Ford to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick. Ford was initially drafted by the Bills in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Oklahoma to be the team’s right tackle of the future opposite left tackle Dion Dawkins. Things, however, did not go according to plan.

Date: August 17

The Tennessee Titans acquired safety Tyree Gillespie from the Las Vegas Raiders for a Conditional seventh-round draft choice in 2024. Gillespie, a fourth-round pick by the Raiders in 2021, played Mostly on special teams as a rookie. He had eight combined tackles in 11 games played in 2021.

Date: August 15

The Seahawks acquired wide receiver/tight end JJ Arcega-Whiteside in a trade with the Eagles in exchange for defensive back Ugo Amadi. The Seahawks were planning to cut Amadi as part of their first wave of roster reductions, according to a source, but instead found a trade partner and a reinforcement at a position that’s been thinned by injuries. Whiteside, a second-round pick out of Stanford in 2019, has a combined 16 catches for 290 yards and a touchdown in 40 games over three seasons.

Date: August 10

The Dolphins initially traded Adam Shaheen, who is entering his sixth NFL season, to the Texans along with a 2023 seventh-round draft pick in exchange from a 2023 sixth-rounder from Houston, but Shaheen failed his physical because of a preexisting knee injury and was sent back to Miami. The Dolphins proceeded to place Shaheen on IR.