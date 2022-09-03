NFL Top Offenses: Where Are Washington Commanders Ranked?

The Washington Commanders offseason was busy, but it was ultimately defined by one move … trading for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz’s success this season will be tied to Washington. If Wentz is good, Washington will be good. If Wentz is bad … it won’t be pretty.

After being traded in consecutive offseasons, many believe this is Wentz’s last chance to remain a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL. If Washington falls short of its goal to make the playoffs, it could cost head coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew their jobs. They believe in Wentz, but not everyone does.

