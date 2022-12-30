NFL to investigate Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion

[Source]

The National Football League (NFL) has launched an investigation into Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa’s latest concussion case.

The Samoan American quarterback was diagnosed with a concussion on Monday after he told doctors about his concussion symptoms a day after playing against the Green Bay Packers.

It is believed that the 24-year-old was injured in the second quarter of the game as the back of his head collided with the turf. However, he remained in the game, even making three fourth-quarter interceptions.

The diagnosis is Tagovailoa’s second concussion in three months, according to reports.

The first occurred in September during the Dolphins’ back-to-back games against the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

During his game against the Bengals, Tagovailoa was rushed to the hospital after nose tackle Josh Toupou sacked him in the second quarter. Health experts were outraged at the NFL for allowing Tagovailoa to play during the game since he had sustained a similar head injury during his previous game against the Bills.

An investigation of the incident led to a policy change in evaluating concussions. It now includes ataxia, which is a loss of balance or slurred speech, as a mandatory “no-go” symptom.

Following the recent concussion case, the NFL and the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) will be conducting a joint investigation to review the handling of Tagovailoa under the football league’s concussion protocols.

“We welcome that review,” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy told USA Today Sports“and as we have done previously, we will report the results in conjunction with the NFLPA.”

“We just want to make sure that No. 1, everything is done right and No. 2, that everything is going to be done right when it comes to his return to participation, or for our guys, return to work,” Dr. Thom Mayer, the NFLPA’s chief medical adviser, told USA Today Sports.

“As always, we’re diligent, watching it… making sure we’re all over it in making sure things get done right. If they weren’t, we’ll figure it out,” Mayer added. “If the protocol is working great, fine. If not, we’ll change it if we need to, for the good of the player.”

