NFL: Titans – Jaguars LIVE: Preview, latest updates and play-by-play

The Tennessee Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) for a Saturday night NFL game at TIAA Bank Field in a game that will decide the AFC South champion.

The Titans have lost six games in a row, but can still win the division on their final game of the season. The team that wins will advance to the 2022 NFL Playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the AFC.

The Jaguars are on a four-game winning streak after starting the season at 2-6. Jacksonville has only allowed three points in its last two contests.

Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs took over the starting position because Malik Willis has been unimpressive ever since Ryan Tannehill went down with an injury.

Last week against the Dallas Cowboyshead coach Mike Vrabel rested several starters, including running back Derrick Henrywho will likely dominate Jacksonville on the ground.

Jaguars are coming off two incredible defensive showings, although they were against weaker teams such as the New York Jets and Houston Texans.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has 14 touchdowns against two interceptions in the last eight games. Lawrence will have to watch out for Mistakes against the Titans if he wants to keep the winning streak alive, so much of what happens in the game will depend on his performance.

Kickoff for the game at TIAA Bank Field is scheduled for 20:15 ET.

