NFL Thanksgiving games schedule, start times and predictions: Lions vs. Bills live score updates

After playing as the “home” team in Detroit this past week, the Bills will be back at Ford Field on Thanksgiving to pay a visit to the Lions. Buffalo will be looking to win its second consecutive game and get back on track in the AFC playoff race and is favored by more than a touchdown against the Lions.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 pm ET Thursday from Detroit. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

There was a lot to like about Buffalo’s performance on Sunday if you are a Bills fan, as they snapped their two-game losing streak. Josh Allen eliminated the turnovers from his game that was holding the team back in recent weeks while the running steamrolled a bad Browns run defense to 171 yards, a 5.2-yard per carry average, and a touchdown. Both Devin Singletary and James Cook topped the 80-yard mark in the win.

The only things that have held the Bills back this season have been the occasional turnover problem from Allen and a lack of production from their running backs. If they get those two things under control, or at the very least limit the turnovers from Allen, they will be one of the toughest outs in the AFC playoffs.

They are still fighting for the top spot in the AFC East, and their remaining schedule is set up for a frantic finish in the division. Four of their remaining seven games come against AFC East foes (including both games against New England) and a potential first-place showdown with Miami. With Cincinnati also remaining on the schedule, it will be a tough run the rest of the way, making games like Detroit the type of games you can’t slip up in.

But don’t sleep on the Lions or think this will be a walkover game.

Dan Campbell has his team playing gutsy football, producing three consecutive wins over Green Bay, Chicago, and a convincing win over the New York Giants on the road on Sunday. They have played a lot of really good teams close this season and have lost some tough one-score games to Philadelphia, Minnesota, Seattle, and Miami. Each of those four games was decided by four points or less.

(Photo: Mark Konezny/USA Today)