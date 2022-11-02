” data-gated-title=”Insider Exclusive!” data-gated-description=”Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive videos, sweepstakes, and more!” data-schema-org-metadata=”{“name”:”Thank You Notes: NFL Kickers, Football Playbooks”,”thumbnailUrl”:”https://www.nbc.com/sites/nbcblog/files/media_mpx/thumbnails/mpxstatic-nbcmpx.nbcuni.com/image/45/907/TYN-YT-v1_%285%29.jpg”,”description”:”Jimmy pens thank you notes to tennis, the creator of school buses and other things.”,”duration”:”PT0H2M43S”,”width”:704,”height”:396,”embedUrl”:”https://player.theplatform.com/p/jujdhC/xkaAQrhkr9IU/select/media/guid/2410887629/NBCE111941654?autoPlay=trueu0026playAll=trueu0026fwsitesection=oneapp_desktop_computer_web_ondemandu0026switch=HLSServiceSecureu0026excludeSharing=true#playerurl=https%3A%2F%2Fplayer.theplatform.com%2Fp%2FjujdhC%2FxkaAQrhkr9IU%2Fselect%2Fmedia%2Fguid%2F2410887629%2FNBCE111941654%3FautoPlay%3Dtrue%26playAll%3Dtrue%26fwsitesection%3Doneapp_desktop_computer_web_ondemand”,”uploadDate”:”2022-09-09T23:35:00-0400″}” data-player-analytics=”{“adobeContentType”:”VOD Clip”,”adobeVideoPlatform”:”PC”,”mpxGuid”:”NBCE111941654″,”title”:”Thank You Notes: NFL Kickers, Football Playbooks”,”durationInMilliseconds”:163000,”webBrandDomain”:”https://www.nbc.com”,”product”:”nbc.com”,”permalink”:”https://www.nbc.com/nbc-insider/nfl-thanksgiving-game-2022-on-nbc-how-to-watch”,”brandNFL Thanksgiving Game 2022 on NBC: How to Watch”:”NBC”,”entitlement”:”free”,”series”:”The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”,”seasonNumber”:9,”episodeNumber”:0,”airDate”:”2022-09-09T23:35:00-04:00″,”clipCategory”:”Highlight”,”dayPart”:”Primetime”,”tmsId”:””,”genre”:”Comedy”}” data-auto-play=”true” data-gated=”false” data-continuous-play=”true” data-mpx-id=”jujdhC” data-mpx-player-id=”xkaAQrhkr9IU” data-mpx-account-id=”2410887629″ data-mpx-content-id=”NnzsPC” data-mpx-all-videos-feed-id=”nbc_all_videos” data-guid=”NBCE111941654″ data-mpx-ad-policy=”121497524″ data-fw-site-section=”oneapp_desktop_computer_web_ondemand” data-continuous-play-gated-guids=”[“NBCE111941654″,”NBCE091717527″,”NBCE091717659″,”NBCE091717656″,”NBCE091717661″,”NBCE091717657″,”NBCE091717655″,”NBCE091717658″,”NBCE748677655″,”NBCE832645899″,”NBCE832645895″,”NBCE832645896″,”NBCE832645890″,”NBCE832645893″,”NBCE832645900″,”NBCE833157624″,”NBCE832645897″,”NBCE832645894″]” data-continuous-play-ungated-guids=”[“NBCE111941654″,”NBCE091717527″,”NBCE091717659″,”NBCE091717656″,”NBCE091717661″,”NBCE091717657″,”NBCE091717655″,”NBCE091717658″,”NBCE748677655″,”NBCE832645899″,”NBCE832645895″,”NBCE832645896″,”NBCE832645890″,”NBCE832645893″,”NBCE832645900″,”NBCE833157624″,”NBCE832645897″,”NBCE832645894”]”>

Thanksgiving is one of America’s favorite times for football. And in 2022, the tradition rolls on with three games being held on the same night, including one broadcast on NBC. But what NFL teams are throwing the pigskin around this year on Thanksgiving Day on NBC, and how can you watch?

See details below.

What Thanksgiving 2022 NFL game is playing on NBC?

NBC will broadcast the NFL game between the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving 2022.

How do I watch the Thanksgiving 2022 NFL game on NBC?

The New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings will play Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 24) at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis starting at 8:20 pm ET on NBC.

What to expect from the Thanksgiving 2022 NFL game on NBC

Read an official description from the NFL, below, and visit NFL.com for more details.

“Bill Belichick will lead the Patriots into a Thanksgiving game for the first time since 2012, when New England defeated the New York Jets in a game infamously remembered for Mark Sanchez’ “butt fumble.” This time around, Belichick and the Matthew Judon- led Pats defense will look to stop an all-star Vikings offense keyed by quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook and wide receivers Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson, the latter having quickly emerged as one of the elite wideouts in the game. With the Vikings playing on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2017, Minnesota Rookie head Coach Kevin O’Connell will match wits with Belichick to cap the holiday triple dip.”