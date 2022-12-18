NFL Teams Spent $800 Million on Fired Personnel in Five Years, per Report

NFL teams seemingly aren’t the least bit afraid to move on from coaches and executives when they feel like things aren’t working out—and that has led to organizations paying people who no longer work for them a lot of money.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL reported to its owners that the 32 teams have combined to pay fired coaches and executives at least $800 million over the past five years.

The league’s intent in this message is to remind teams of the cost of making significant changes ahead of the firing season, Schefter reports. The league even sent individual reports informing teams of their specific firing costs over this span.

